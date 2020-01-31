Russian stoligarch Rotenberg gets Moscow toll road contract

Russian stoligarch Rotenberg gets Moscow toll road contract
By bne IntelliNews January 31, 2020

The RUB5bn ($79mn) contract for toll collection on the Moscow Ring Road (CKAD) for was awarded to the United Operator (CKAD) linked to stoligarch Arkady Rotenberg, Vedomosti daily reported on January 31.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, assets of sanctioned Rotenberg are among the largest beneficiaries of state construction and infrastructure contracts.

In 2019 Russian gas major Gazprom said it would buy out two of Rotenberg's subcontractors, at the same time as the co-operation with the state development bank VEB.RF was announced, which could bring a shift in how the Kremlin oversees mega-construction projects.

But the Moscow contract could indicate that after the reorganisation, Rotenberg’s assets will remain in the lucrative public construction building segment. Vedomosti notes a direct conflict of interest, as both the commissioner and the contractor are affiliated with Rotenberg and his associates.

The billionaire’s other transportation infrastructure contracts included the mega-bridge to the Crimea Peninsula and the controversial truck levy system Platon.

In the energy sector, Gazprom was previously reported to be seeking to buy out major subcontractors such as StroyGazMonthazh and Gazprom Bureniye of Rotenberg and StroyNefteGaz of Gennady Timchenko.

But the waters surrounding the deals have been muddied, as reports claimed that Rotenberg sold his StroyGazMontazh to a company registered a few months before the deal with unknown beneficiaries and later linked to the top managers of the gas giant

At the same time Rotenberg was rumoured to be one of the mystery buyers of two of Gazprom's recent quasi-treasury share SPOs.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

News

Poland’s largest coal miner facing risks when downturn strikes

Polska Grupa Weglowa, the largest coal mining company in Poland and the European Union, is unprepared for a market downturn, a report by the state audit body NIK said.

Kosovan parties sign long-expected deal to form new government

Vetevendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo signed an agreement on forming a new coalition government after months of talks over the distribution of top positions.

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market

Russia’s stock market was flying over the first two weeks of January, but a growing panic due to the spread of the coronavirus flu virus in China has killed off the euphoria in the dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS) index.

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Russia's winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition, lower than in recent years. Russia should harvest 122mn tonnes of grain and export 42mn tonnes to earn $24bn this year.

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul, Boris Mints is on an international wanted list in a RUB30bn embezzlement case

Poland’s largest coal miner facing risks when downturn strikes
4 hours ago
Kosovan parties sign long-expected deal to form new government
23 hours ago
Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market
3 days ago
Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain
3 days ago
Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    9 days ago
  2. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    4 days ago
  3. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    5 days ago
  4. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    6 days ago
  5. ING: Poland's growth slows sharply and the outlook is poor
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    23 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    16 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    11 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss