Russian senators vote to revoke Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratification

Russian senators vote to revoke Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratification
The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, has unanimously voted to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2023

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, has unanimously voted to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The bill to rescind ratification, which was passed by the State Duma a week ago, will now be sent to President Vladimir Putin for approval. If he signs the document Russia will revoke its ratification, but will remain a party to the treaty “with all ensuing rights and obligations."

Earlier in October, Putin told Russian foreign policy experts at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club that Parliament could revoke ratification to establish parity with the United States, which has signed the CTBT but never ratified it.

The CTBT, adopted in 1996, aims to ban all nuclear explosions worldwide. Alongside the US, several over major nations are yet to ratify it, including China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

This development has triggered concerns in the international community about the possibility of Russia resuming nuclear tests, potentially as a means to discourage Western support for Ukraine. However, earlier in October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov claimed that Russia is committed to respecting the CTBT, reiterating that Russia would only consider resuming nuclear tests if the United States took similar action.

“We will continue to act within its framework, as the United States has done for 23 years. I don't want to go into speculation about what might happen later, further on, but for the time being it’s simply that political and legal parity with the US will be restored,” he said.

The decision to reverse the ratification of the CTBT is the latest move in a long series of decisions taken by both Moscow and Washington to dismantle the security architecture that has kept Europe safe over the last few decades. In 2002, US President George W Bush withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, initially signed by Richard Nixon and Leonid Brezhnev, citing the risks of nuclear blackmail. Sixteen years later, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and then the Open Skies Treaty in 2020. Trump also refused to extend New START, a nuclear arms reduction treaty, but this was eventually renewed by President Joe Biden in 2021, shortly after taking office. The Kremlin also called for talks on reinstating the INF treaty, which never materialised. In 2023, Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the New START, a nuclear arms reduction treaty, claiming that the US was violating its provisions. New START was the last remaining Cold War-era arms control agreement still in force.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s CBR hikes key rate to 15% amid stubborn inflation and weak ruble

The World Bank says Ukraine can attract only $73bn in a “no reforms” scenario

Russia’s banking sector on track for record profits

News

Akbank launches autumn syndicated loan renewals season for Turkish banks at better costs

Outcome possibly first clear sign of benefits of Turkey’s so-called economic normalisation policy applied since June.

Bulgaria controversially scraps machine voting ahead of local elections

Thousands protest in Sofia ahead of local elections after a controversial last-minute decision by the central election body to scrap machine voting.

Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz

Human Rights Watch says millions enduring water and electricity disruptions as a result of military campaign targeting Kurdish-held territories.

Russia’s CBR hikes key rate to 15% amid stubborn inflation and weak ruble

Central bank makes fourth consecutive rate increase as it warns inflationary pressures have intensified significantly.

The World Bank says Ukraine can attract only $73bn in a “no reforms” scenario

The World Bank has conducted an analysis of Ukraine's capacity to attract private investment, including scenarios with and without reforms, as the nation gets ready to rebuild.

Akbank launches autumn syndicated loan renewals season for Turkish banks at better costs
6 hours ago
Bulgaria controversially scraps machine voting ahead of local elections
14 hours ago
Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
2 days ago
Russia’s CBR hikes key rate to 15% amid stubborn inflation and weak ruble
2 days ago
The World Bank says Ukraine can attract only $73bn in a “no reforms” scenario
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    7 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago
  4. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    7 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss