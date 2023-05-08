Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative

Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative
Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 8, 2023

Russian state-controlled internet major VK (formerly Mail.ru Group) is reportedly developing its own dating application to fill the space left by the exit of Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, from the Russian market.

According to daily Vedomosti, citing unnamed sources close to the company, the app could be linked directly to popular social network VKontakte, and could be launched as early as summer 2023. VK also runs two other social networks, Odnoklassniki and Moi Mir.

Match Group’s decision to leave the Russian market comes more than a year after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, triggering the severance of business relationships between Moscow and numerous Western companies. Match’s primary competitor Bumble Inc. blocked downloads in both Russia and Belarus in 2022, leaving behind a potential gap in market for a new application. Bumble also owns popular app Badoo.

VKontake already has an integrated service VK Dating that could potentially become the basis for the new app. In May 2023, VK Dating's cumulative year-on-year audience grew 81% to 22.1mn unique users, VK said in a statement cited by Vedomosti. The service's active monthly audience was more than 2.4mn people. 

Analysts surveyed by Vedomosti, VK Dating currently suffers from privacy concerns from users that could be unwilling to directly link their public social media profiles to a dating app. The creation of a stand-alone application could alleviate these concerns, and allow VK to use its huge domestic user base to create a strong competitor in the Russian domestic market.

Sergey Villanov, an analyst of accelerator Fintech Lab, told Vedomosti that separating dating functionality into a separate platform is a logical step, and suggested that the success of a new VK Dating app could depend on the fair pricing of premium services. VK should also have the ability to accept payments from abroad to attract Western men to the platform, he said.

The analysts also predicted that foreign dating apps such as Tinder, Pure, and Badoo would  still be used by those Russians looking for romance abroad, while VK could snap up market share from Mamba, LovePlanet, FotoStrana and DrugVokrug, the most popular domestic dating apps.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

KABANOVSKY: Russia after Putin – a grim legacy

SCO foreign ministers summit in Goa brings together Asian and Eurasian old rivals to try to put aside their differences

Russian labour market has lowest number of young workers since early 1990s

Tech

Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms

The President Tech Award is worth $1,000,000 in total, with each category winner receiving cash prizes of up to $100,000, and second and third place getting $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Moscow investment bankers access Bloomberg terminals via Armenia

Investment bankers and brokers in Moscow are accessing Bloomberg terminals remotely via subscriptions in Armenia a year after the US media giant cut access for all its Russian clients, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

Kazakhstan’s big name fintech player Kaspi.kz working on US listing

Announcement comes as company, valued at $6.5bn during 2020 London IPO, reports 52% y/y expansion in adjusted 1Q23 profits.

Turkey’s ultrafast grocer Getir denies reports of funding deal that halves valuation

Economic challenges said by observers to be racking consumer industry players in quick-commerce.

Russia’s CBR issues digital ruble guidelines, ready to pilot

The Central Bank of Russia is rolling out a “digital ruble” as Russia gets ready to join the cryptocurrency revolution, but in a way that the regulator remains in control of the e-currency.

Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms
5 days ago
Moscow investment bankers access Bloomberg terminals via Armenia
12 days ago
Kazakhstan’s big name fintech player Kaspi.kz working on US listing
14 days ago
Turkey’s ultrafast grocer Getir denies reports of funding deal that halves valuation
18 days ago
Russia’s CBR issues digital ruble guidelines, ready to pilot
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    7 days ago
  2. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    4 days ago
  3. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. BRICS bloc emerging
    7 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    7 days ago
  4. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss