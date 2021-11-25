Russia’s industrial production growth accelerated to 7.1% y/y in October

Russia’s industrial production growth accelerated to 7.1% y/y in October
Russia’s industrial production growth accelerated to 7.1% y/y in October from 6.9% in September as Russia's recovery continues.
By bne IntelliNews November 25, 2021

Russia’s industrial production growth accelerated to 7.1% y/y in October from 6.9% y/y in September, which meant output was up 5.0% y/y in 10m21, Rostat reported on November 25.  

In seasonally adjusted terms, industrial production was up 0.8% m/m in October following 1.8% growth in September.  

The acceleration in y/y growth was driven mainly by the mining and quarrying sector, which grew 10.9% y/y versus 9.0% in September, driven by an increase in the production of oil and gas (up 8.9% y/y), coal (9.1%) and other natural resources (7.8%), as well as an increase in associated services (up 30.1%), Sberbank CIB reports.   

At the same time, growth slowed in manufacturing (to 4.5% y/y from 5.1%), the electricity, gas and heat sector (to 8.0% from 9.6%), and the water and waste management segment (to 6.3% from 11.7%).

Within the manufacturing sector, growth remained strong in categories including beverages (13.6% y/y), paper and paper products (9.4%), oil products (11.9%), drugs and medicine (29%), machinery and equipment (17.2%), and transport equipment excluding cars (18.7%).  

Other segments registered a clear slowdown, including metals (output was flat y/y), metal products (up 2.7%), computers and electronics (down 12.6%), and cars (down 15.8%).

“The production of oil, gas, and coal will likely continue to post solid growth in the months to come due to high external demand and the increase in oil production quotas under the OPEC+ deal. However, manufacturing growth could remain under pressure due to persisting supply bottlenecks and possible new Covid restrictions,” Sberbank said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey on the edge

ING: Polish retail sales boosted by low base

Polish retail sales deliver positive surprise in October but inflation clouds outlook

Data

Industrial production in Ukraine in October grows by 1.4% after month of decline

After a 0.7% decline in September in October 2021, industrial production in Ukraine returned to growth and grew by 1.4% compared to October 2020, the State Statistics Service reported on November 23.

Georgian banks’ profits 38% larger than before crisis

Release of part of provisions made last year contribute to the robust profits in 2021.

Romanian banks boast record profit and lower NPL ratio in September

The Romanian banking system posted RON6.4bn (€1.3bn) aggregated net profit in January-September, 37% up y/y and 24% more compared to the same period of 2019.

Polish retail sales deliver positive surprise in October but inflation clouds outlook

Polish retail sales grew 6.9% y/y in constant prices in October, the growth rate picking up from an expansion of 5.1% y/y the preceding month.

Ukraine retail trade slows to 5.6% growth in October

Ukraine retail trade slows to 5.6% growth in October

Industrial production in Ukraine in October grows by 1.4% after month of decline
7 hours ago
Georgian banks’ profits 38% larger than before crisis
7 hours ago
Romanian banks boast record profit and lower NPL ratio in September
1 day ago
Polish retail sales deliver positive surprise in October but inflation clouds outlook
1 day ago
Ukraine retail trade slows to 5.6% growth in October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    21 hours ago
  2. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    9 days ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    6 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    9 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    8 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    1 month ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss