Russia’s gross international reserves have fallen from a high of $581bn in early March to $560.6bn as of March 27

By bne IntelliNews April 13, 2020

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) have fallen from a high of $581bn in early March to $560.6bn as of March 27 due to the impact of the double whammy of the oil price fall and the stop-shock of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Of that fall, two-thirds was caused by revaluation effects following a c.15% drop in the value of the ruble after oil prices collapsed from $55 per barrel to c.$20-$35 in April. That dragged the ruble down from c.RUB68 in March to c.RUB73-RUB80 in April on the back of extreme volatility in the exchange markets.

“The volume of international reserves of the Russian Federation as of March 27 amounted to $560.6bn and increased over the week by $9.4bn, or 1.7%, due to a positive exchange rate revaluation,” the CBR said in a statement on its website. “As of April 3, the country's international reserves grew by $3.8bn, or 0.7%, to $564.4bn under the predominant influence of a positive revaluation. The revaluation impact on international reserves observed in recent weeks is due to increased volatility of exchange rates and prices of financial assets and precious metals in global markets. Normalisation of the situation in the financial markets will lead to a weakening of the influence of this factor on the size of the international reserves of the Russian Federation.”

Russia's international reserves expanded in January-March 2020 by $5.0bn (versus $18.6bn in the first quarter of 2019) mainly due to the acquisition of foreign currency on the domestic market under the budget rule, according to the CBR.

While the price of oil has tumbled, that has yet to have much of an impact on Russia's reserves, which have dipped but remain largely unaffected so far. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch affirms Uzbekistan at ‘BB-’ with stable outlook despite COVID-19 uncertainty

World Bank 2020 ‘COVID-19’ forecast sees Kazakh GDP shrinking, meagre growth in other ‘Stans’

Tajik central bank cuts reserve requirements for local lenders

Data

Croatia reports rise in tourist arrivals in February in last burst of growth before coronavirus crisis

Croatia confirmed its first coronavirus case in late February and has since imposed strict social distancing measures and travel restrictions.

Coronavirus starts spreading faster in Eastern Europe, slows in Central, Southeast Europe

While a growing number of countries in Central and Southeast Europe have successfully reined in coronavirus infection rates and are discussing lifting their lockdowns, the spread of the virus has been growing faster in Eastern Europe and Eurasia.

Coronavirus infection rates reined in across much of Central and Southeast Europe

Cautious discussion of lifting restrictions in some countries as strict lockdown measures keep the number of cases in the hundreds or low thousands.

Oil price crash takes 0.5pp off Turkey’s inflation rate

Central bank seen as set to opt for more easing but all eyes are on floundering lira. If it falls much further it could limit room for policy support.

Russia Services PMI index crashes to a new all-time low of 37.1 in March

The IHS Markit Russia Services Purchasing Index (PMI) index crashed to a new all-time low as the double whammy of an oil price collapse and the stop-shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic hit the services industry.

Croatia reports rise in tourist arrivals in February in last burst of growth before coronavirus crisis
3 days ago
Coronavirus starts spreading faster in Eastern Europe, slows in Central, Southeast Europe
6 days ago
Coronavirus infection rates reined in across much of Central and Southeast Europe
7 days ago
Oil price crash takes 0.5pp off Turkey’s inflation rate
8 days ago
Russia Services PMI index crashes to a new all-time low of 37.1 in March
10 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    7 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    22 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Central bank shows “unprecedented speed” in bond buying as foreigners’ share of domestic government paper falls below 7%
    7 days ago
  5. KYIV BLOG: Put Kolomoisky on all the international sanctions lists
    4 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    22 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    19 days ago
  3. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    1 month ago
  4. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    28 days ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss