Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn

Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn
Russia’s current account surplus hits new all-time high of $166bn. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2022

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments hit a new all-time high of $166bn in the first seven months of this year – triple the level of the same period a year ago that was already a record, according to the Central Bank of Russia’s (CBR's) preliminary estimate released on August 9. (chart)

The current account dynamics was determined by a widening of the surplus in the balance on goods and services as a result of “significant growth in the value of exports of goods and a decline in the value of imports,” CBR said in a press release.

The total deficit of other components of the current account remained at the level of the previous year, the regulator added, and the financial account surplus of the balance of payments was formed due to both a decrease in liabilities to non-residents and growth in foreign financial assets.

Russia has been earning outsized profits thanks to a surge in the price of oil and gas. While gas revenues have fallen off more recently after Gazprom reduced flows of gas to Europe by 60% in June, oil revenues continue to be strong after Russia successfully switched deliveries from Europe to China and India.

Key Aggregates $bn

  

January-July 2021
 

January-July 2022

Current account

166.6

50.2

Balance on goods and services

192.4

75.7

Balance on primary and secondary income

-25.8

-25.6

 

 

source: CBR

    

In January, 54.5% of Russian oil exports (and thus 80% of the country’s oil and gas revenues) went to the European Union. By June, according to International Energy Agency figures, Russian oil exports to Europe were down a third amid Western sanctions and the announcement of a phased oil embargo.

At the height of the uncertainty in March, it looked like Russia’s “pivot to the East” might not work. Major Chinese companies refused to take Russian oil and India made to buy from the Middle East if sanctions wiped out Russian deliveries. But even by April it was clear self-interest had won out: tempted by discounts of up to 30%, China and India were happy to increase orders of Russian oil. According to Norwegian industry consultants Rystad Energy, sales of Russian crude oil to Asia almost completely compensate for European losses.

Surprisingly, though, China’s role in this turnaround is minimal. A Bloomberg chart shows that almost all the growth in Russia’s maritime oil exports to Asia in 2022 (up 43% from late January to late June) is down to India. In January, Russian supplies to India were close to zero (30,000 barrels a day), but by June they were up to 740,000 barrels a day. The same chart shows that deliveries to China actually fell. In January, Russia sold China 820,000 barrels a day. In June it was 740,000.

At several times during the war Russian deliveries to China were greater (for example, in May, they reached an average of 1.2mn barrels a day). And these are only maritime deliveries; Russia sells roughly the same amount to China (880,000 barrels per day in June) via three pipelines: one Kazakh and two Russian. These have operated at full capacity all summer.

Even so, Russia’s oil trade with China is barely increasing. According to Chinese customs statistics, in the first half of 2022, Russian crude oil exports to China were up just 4%, The Bell reports.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Ukraine will receive $5.5bn in support from the US later this month

Envoy says start made on construction of Turkish attack drone factory in Ukraine

Data

Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine

52% of Russians support continuing the war against Ukraine, whereas 38% of respondents to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency were in favour of moving to peace talks with Ukraine.

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Worst figure for 25 years weakens forint and piles more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates.

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues

Inflation expected to reach 13.9% in December as war in Ukraine keeps fuelling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets.

Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records

Despite the authorities’ demand for ‘lira-isation’ few Turks have any real faith in the national currency as inflation runs riot.

Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July, 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment. This figure is 9,397 more people than the previous month, translating into a rise of 0.2%.

Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine
8 hours ago
Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
11 hours ago
Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues
11 hours ago
Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records
1 day ago
Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    3 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    3 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    6 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    2 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    16 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    29 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss