Russia coronavirus infections still soaring as Tajikistan finally reports first cases

Russia coronavirus infections still soaring as Tajikistan finally reports first cases
Chart key countries: Turkey (green), Iran (pink), Russia (orange), Poland (blood red), Kazakhstan (dark green).
By bne IntelliNews May 1, 2020

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to soar in Russia, which now has one of the fastest growing outbreaks of the deadly virus in the world. 

The number of cases in Russia reached 114,431 as of May 1, according to data collated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) having increased by over 45,400 during the last week.

The epidemic and the lockdown imposed in the country are taking their toll. They caused an unprecedented collapse of the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI); the headline seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI posted 31.3 in April, crashing from the 47.5 it posted in March as the full weight of the double blows of an oil price collapse and the virus-related stop-shock struck home.

This was almost as bad as the collapse of China’s manufacturing PMI to 26.5 in February from 51.8 in January during the worst part of its own outbreak – the worst result ever and the first time ever China scored less than the 50 no-change mark in the last 15 years. As bne IntelliNews reported, it is not clear if Russia will rebound as China did as the number of infections is rising unabated at the moment.

Russia’s budget will also be hard hit by the current crisis as GDP could contract by as much as 20% this year, leading to tax revenues drying up.

Numbers are still growing fast in Turkey, the site of Europe’s largest outbreak of coronavirus, and the worst across the emerging world, according to Capital Economics. 

“Turkey has the worst outbreak in the emerging world but the authorities have remained steadfast in their refusal to impose draconian lockdown measures. Even so, there are growing signs of the scale of the economic downturn. Policymakers have made a concerted effort to prop up the lira but their ability to continue to intervene is limited and efforts to compress imports are beginning to shape up,” Capital Economics wrote in a report on the situation across the region. 

As in Russia, the pandemic shattered economic confidence in April, sending the country’s economic confidence index plunging by 44.1% m/m to 51.3 points, data from official statistical body TUIK showed on April 29.

In addition, the labour market fallout in Turkey could be far worse than elsewhere in emerging Europe, Liam Peach of Capital Economics said on April 28 in a research note. This risks pushing Turkey towards social collapse

The number of cases in Belarus has also shot up over the last couple of weeks, reaching 14,027 as of April 30. Belarus now has emerging Europe’s third largest outbreak after Turkey and Russia. 

To try and alleviate the impact of the crisis not the economy, Minsk is expected to secure a $2bn-2.5bn support package from multinational lenders. According to First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi, Belarus is currently in talks with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Development Bank of China, the European Investment Bank and governments of various countries with a view to getting financial support. 

There are similarly large numbers of cases in Poland and Romania, yet the Polish government still plans to push ahead with the presidential election on May 10, albeit by postal vote. The opposition and public health experts warn this is likely to put voters and officials at higher risk of infection, while concerns have also been raised about the potential for fraud. 

It’s a more positive story elsewhere in Central and Southeast Europe, where the coronavirus has largely been brought under control. In most countries only a few dozen new cases are being reported daily, while some have managed to get new cases down to single figures. 

And Tajikistan — which previously claimed to widespread scepticism that it has no cases at all — has finally confirmed its first 15 coronavirus cases, the healthcare ministry said on April 30. 

The authorities had insisted for weeks the country was coronavirus-free despite sharing borders with China and Central Asian nations that have been reporting coronavirus cases since March, and seeing the return of tens of thousands of migrant workers from Russia. Activists have lately questioned a sudden spike in cases of lethal pneumonia in Tajikistan, suspecting that the government might be covering up the presence of the virus in the country. 

Turkmenistan is now the only country in Central Asia still claiming to be coronavirus-free.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Strict and early lockdowns pay off in CEE/SEE while cases explode to over 80,000 in Russia

WHO urges Belarus to impose lockdown as Lukashenko shrugs off coronavirus threat

Russia now has one of the world’s fastest growing coronavirus outbreaks

Data

Latvian retail sales contract 1.8% y/y in March in wake of COVID-19

The contraction in March owes to the lockdown imposed by the government to fight the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic is expected to hit domestic demand heavily in 2020.

Strict and early lockdowns pay off in CEE/SEE while cases explode to over 80,000 in Russia

Tentative lifting of lockdowns in Central and Southeast Europe as number of new cases dwindles.

Disposable income of Russians starts decline in 1Q20

Real disposable income of Russians was down by 0.2% in 1Q20, according to the latest data by Rosstat statistics agency.

NBU slashes key rates 200bp to 8%

Faced with collapsing economic growth, but only mild inflationary pressures, Ukraine’s National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) slashed the key policy rate from 10% to 8%, the NBU said in a statement on April 23.

Slump in remittances to be twice as deep in CEE/Eurasia as during Great Recession

Global remittances are heading for the worst slump in recent history, with the steepest fall forecast for the Europe and Central Asia region, says a World Bank study.

Latvian retail sales contract 1.8% y/y in March in wake of COVID-19
2 days ago
Strict and early lockdowns pay off in CEE/SEE while cases explode to over 80,000 in Russia
3 days ago
Disposable income of Russians starts decline in 1Q20
4 days ago
NBU slashes key rates 200bp to 8%
8 days ago
Slump in remittances to be twice as deep in CEE/Eurasia as during Great Recession
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    8 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    25 days ago
  3. COLCHIS: In Georgia, the opposition may become the next COVID casualty
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Serbia practices its four-pillar foreign policy in the coronavirus era
    3 days ago
  5. Billionaire Alisher Usmanov leads the Forbes list for charitable donations in Russia to fight coronavirus
    11 days ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    25 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    11 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    8 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss