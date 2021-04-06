Romgaz is sole bidder for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project

Romgaz is sole bidder for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea project
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 6, 2021

Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz, backed by the government, is the only bidder for the 50% stake held by the US group ExxonMobil in local offshore gas perimeter Neptun Deep, reported Ziarul Financiar daily.

Romgaz confirmed on March 31 that it sent a binding offer to ExxonMobil for 100% of its local subsidiary ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania, according to a note sent to investors.

Through this company, ExxonMobil holds a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas field in the Romanian Black Sea. The US company has already invested $750mn as the perimeter operator in partnership with Romanian group OMV Petrom. However, ExxonMobil announced to its Romanian partners in July 2019 that it wants to sell its 50% stake in the deep Neptun Deep perimeter. 

ExxonMobil’s partner in the Neptun Deep project is the Romanian group OMV Petrom, controlled by the Austrian group OMV.

While a deal is becoming increasingly likely, it remains unclear which of the two partners will manage the project. Romgaz should, in principle, "inherit" the role from Exxon, but some question its experience in offshore projects. Energy Minister Virgil Popescu recently stated that Romgaz could manage the project.

Sources familiar with the deal hinted that the Romanian state-owned company would be given the leading role in the project for political reasons — to gain the support of the Social Democrat (PSD) opposition that is in principle more supportive of state-owned, national enterprises.

However, some experts have expressed concerns about the pace of development of the project should Romgaz would take over as the operator, reported Ziarul Financiar. 

Romgaz is the most valuable state company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of €2.58bn.

The company has the government’s backing for the acquisition, as the local authorities want to start the extraction of natural gas from the Black Sea as part of the country’s strategy to transition to less-polluting energy sources and close coal power plants.

Romania’s government wants to use the country’s natural gas reserves as a “transition fuel” though it first needs to unlock the offshore projects in the Black Sea by amending the Offshore Law, according to Dumitru Chisalita, the president of the Smart Energy Association. Amendment of the law could start within a few weeks, and putting Romgaz in charge of Neptun Deep is expected to make the opposition PSD more inclined to back the changes. 

Under the baseline scenario sketched by the authorities, Romania will retrofit its coal-fired power plants to burn natural gas and will connect another 1.8mn households to the natural gas network.

National gas transport system operator Transgaz estimates that Romania's gas consumption, which is currently 11bn-12bn cubic metres per year, could increase even more, by 8bn cubic metres. Some 4.4bn cubic metres would be generated by connecting the population to the gas grid and the rest from commissioning new cogeneration capacities.

Under this scenario, the natural gas projects in the Black Sea must go ahead as planned, or Romania will become dependent on gas imports from Russia, Chisalita concluded. Romania became the second-largest gas producer in the European Union after the United Kingdom left the bloc.

Romania has proven natural gas reserves of 100bn cubic metres, and most of its natural gas resources are located in Transylvania, with a share of about 75%. In the Black Sea, estimates point to a reserve of up to 200bn cubic metres.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Government wants a solar panel on every roof in Serbia

“Extensive” solar opportunities, potential for wind and geothermal power in Albania

Iran inks 25 year strategic deal with China as US softens nuclear deal stance

News

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on NATO to accelerate its accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO to speed up his country's membership in the alliance on April 6, saying it was the only way to end fighting with pro-Russia separatists.

Only a third of Russians consider Navalny’s jailing as “unjust” and half approve of the decision

Just under a third (29%) of Russians consider the jailing of anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny as unjust, while half (48%) approve of the decision, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.

Starbucks to open first Uzbekistan outlet as country’s “virgin” niche lures new players

Coffee chain to join KFC, Wendy’s and Baskin Robbins among big Western names on Tashkent city streets. Russia’s Shokoladnitsa and Black Star Burger have also arrived.

Eurosceptic rightwing trio discuss EP alliance at Budapest summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Polish premier Mateus Morawiecki and former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini fail to achieve breakthrough at first meeting.

Exit polls indicate Boyko Borissov’s Gerb won’t form Bulgaria's next government

PM Borissov took the largest share of the vote but is unlikely to find coalition partners in the new parliament.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on NATO to accelerate its accession
7 hours ago
Only a third of Russians consider Navalny’s jailing as “unjust” and half approve of the decision
17 hours ago
Starbucks to open first Uzbekistan outlet as country’s “virgin” niche lures new players
22 hours ago
Eurosceptic rightwing trio discuss EP alliance at Budapest summit
1 day ago
Exit polls indicate Boyko Borissov’s Gerb won’t form Bulgaria's next government
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    8 days ago
  2. China’s water use threatens Kazakhstan’s other big lake
    5 days ago
  3. Coronavirus re-erupts in Turkey
    6 days ago
  4. FPRI BMB Ukraine: Donbas tensions rising
    5 days ago
  5. Montenegro asks EU for help to repay Chinese motorway loan
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    8 days ago
  3. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    1 month ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    29 days ago
  5. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss