Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds

By bne IntelliNews March 19, 2021

Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and decor retailers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is preparing to issue a new series of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

It plans to raise up to €7mn, twice the amount it got from a similar private placement a year ago that was also listed on the BVB.

The company is the first business in the e-commerce sector that listed euro-denominated bonds on BVB.

The company, launched in 2012 by a group of local entrepreneurs, now operates in nine markets in the region — Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. 

In 2020, the company generated operating revenues amounting to RON295mn (€61mn), 50% more than in 2019. Its Ebitda reached RON17.1mn last year.

"The Ebitda margin more than doubled from 2019, when it reached RON6.86mn," the company's report reads.

