Romania’s venture capital investments quadruple to €116mn in 2021
By bne IntelliNews January 28, 2022

In 2021 the value of the Romanian venture capital market nearly quadrupled to €116mn according to the Romanian Venture Report 2021, launched by How to Web. The number of deals also shot up from 59 to 71. 

This is, however, only 0.1% of the €100bn European venture capital market that doubled in 2021.

The biggest investment of the year was FintechOS’ €51mn Series B round, which brought the Bucharest-based fintech startup to a valuation of $220mn.

Following their footsteps, some of the other teams that raised significant amounts were FlowX (€7.28mn), SeedBlink (€3.0mn), FameUp (€2.6mn), DRUID (€2.5mn).

All in all, in 2021 HowToWeb tracked 18 rounds with over €1mn in funding each, totalling 68% of all transaction volume, with an even Romanian/international capital split.

Even excluding the FintechOS round, the total volume raised has almost doubled from the overall €30.4mn in 2020 and grew by seven times from the €8.24mn volume of 2017.

Investments having Romanian capital went up from an overall volume of €23.32mn in 2020 to€43.46mn in 2021, while investments with international capital went from €7.07mn in 2020 to €73.48mn in 2021 (including the FintechOS Series B round).

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Analysts slightly more optimistic about Romanian economy

Emerging Europe M&A soars by 55% to €94bn in 2021

Serbia-founded HTEC Group raises $140mn for global expansion

Investment in fast-growing consulting, software engineering and digital product development company HTEC Group is among the largest initial funding rounds by dollar value in Europe this past year, HTEC said.

Illegal crypto farm busted as government urges Albanians to save power

Police estimated that the group had spent around €1mn to set up two crypto labs, where they seized hundreds of devices.

Georgia’s mountainous cryptocurrency problem

The legendary mountain region of Svaneti has turned into a cryptocurrency mint, resulting in chronic electricity shortages.

Russian is the social-media language of choice for Ukrainians

Data collected on Instagram shows that 50% of Ukrainian users post in Russian, 46% in Ukrainian, and 4% in English, researcher Sven Etienne Peterson reported in a Tweet on January 14.

Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities

US tech giant Qualcomm has acquired Augmented Pixels, a Ukrainian-founded AR/VR software developer now headquartered in California. The news was reported by the Ukrainian media based on exchanges with Augmented Pixels representatives.

