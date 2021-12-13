Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October

Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 13, 2021

Romania’s trade deficit in the 12-month period ending October reached €22.7bn, or 9.7% of GDP, as the export-to-GDP ratio failed to recover to the pre-crisis level and the import-to-GDP rose driven by fiscal stimulus and higher commodity prices.

Romania’s exports and imports increased to record levels in October and the trade gap rose by 37% in the month, compared to the same month last year, to €2.47bn, according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS.

The annual growth rates for Romania’s exports, imports and trade gap are slightly above the medium-term trends as global trade is recovering from the slowdown experienced last year. Higher commodity prices and the global inflationary trend are contributing as well to better foreign trade figures toward the end of 2021.

Romania’s exports rose by only 4.6% y/y to €6.55bn in October, but by 16.6% y/y to €72.2bn over the rolling 12-month period ending October.

Imports rose by 11.8% y/y (to €9.01bn ) in October and by 18.6% y/y to €94.9bn in the 12-month period.

Thus, the trade gap accumulated over the past 12 months ending October reached €22.7bn — 25% more than it was as of October 2020 and 31% more than it was in October 2019 before the crisis. 

Romania’s trade gap is widening more than as an effect of the recovery after the lockdown period or as an effect of global inflation.

This is visible from the 12-month trade gap expressed as a share of the latest available four-quarter GDP. This ratio, the dynamic trade gap to GDP ratio, reached 9.7% according to bne IntelliNews calculations, up from 8.3% as of October 2020 and 8.0% in October 2019.

As a share of GDP, Romania’s imports reached 40.6% — 1pp more than the 39.6% as of October 2019. The country’s exports, however, haven’t reached the pre-crisis level (compared to GDP) as they were only 30.8% of GDP as of October 2021 compared to 31.6% two years earlier in October 2019.

Data

Gas price hike sends Moldova’s inflation up to 12.4% in November

Moldova's central bank has raised the refinancing rate four times this year in an attempt to hold back soaring inflation.

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Gas storage in Europe continues to fall at worrying rates, suggesting storage levels will drop to their lowest level in ten years of around 10% by the end of the heating in the last week of March.

Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn't face a challenger

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost 8% in a poll by an independent pollster the Levada Center measuring the share he would win if presidential elections were held tomorrow, but he is still far in front of any other potential candidate.

Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3

In the fourth quarter, the base effects will dissipate and the annual figures may decrease.

Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates by 50bp to 9% to curb high inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) hiked rates by 50bp on December 9 to bring the prime rate to 9% as it continues to fight stubbornly high inflation.

Reports

