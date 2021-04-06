Romania’s retail sales growth moderates to 1.5% y/y in Jan-Feb

By bne IntelliNews April 6, 2021

Romania's retail sales index increased by 1.5% y/y in January-February compared to the same period last year.

The growth is softer than the robust advance in the final quarter of last year and roughly one-tenth of the double-digit growth rate posted in the same period last year — but certainly good news under the current circumstances.

The overall growth underestimates consumer sentiment since it is still dragged down by subdued (-7.5% y/y) fuel sales as an effect of mobility constraints and remote work.

In contrast, the volume of non-food sales increased more robustly by 6.3% y/y in the first two months of the year (+7.1% y/y in February).

The volume of food sales increased in line with the average, by 1.4% y/y in January-February.

However, retail sales growth has lost momentum compared to the last quarter of 2020, when the index advanced by 3.8% y/y, and 10.2% y/y on the non-food sales segment.

One of the drivers behind more moderate sales growth after January 2021 is households' conservative income expectations.

Wages still increased by a real rate of 3.4% y/y in January, but expectations are rather pessimistic in both the private and public sectors. The state forecasting and strategy body CNSP projects a 2% real advance in net wages this year, half of last year's 4% advance.

Russian services PMI jumps to seven-month high in March

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index jumped to a seven-month high of 55.8 in March, up from 52.2 in February, the consultants said in a press release on April 4.

Turkish manufacturing expansion hindered by raw material sourcing difficulties PMI survey shows

Inflationary pressures in industry were exacerbated by currency weakness, even ahead of lira’s latest plunge.

Kosovo’s economy turns to slim growth of 0.72% in 4Q20

The financial and insurance, manufacturing and IT sectors grew strongly in 4Q20, but construction slumped.

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping through Emerging Europe. While Russia is expecting to reach herd immunity in the next two months, most other countries of the region have only just started their mass immunisation programmes.

Rosstat revises 2020 GDP contraction to milder 3% y/y, 4Q20 data points to strong recovery momentum

Russia’s economy fared much better in the last quarter of last year than expected, according to the state statistics agency's revised figures released on April 1.

