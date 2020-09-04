Romania’s retail sales boast strongest growth in Europe again

Romania’s retail sales boast strongest growth in Europe again
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 4, 2020

Retail sales in Romania rose by 4.8% y/y in July when they nearly reached pre-crisis levels, according to the latest data from the statistics office INS.

The 3.9% annual growth rate adjusted for workdays and seasonality was the strongest in the European Union (EU), Eurostat reported. For comparison, EU members posted a 0.8% average annual decline in retail sales.

Retail sales dropped even more, by 1.3% in annual terms, in the euro area, where the share of discretionary spending, more elastic to consumer confidence, is higher.

In July, the seasonally-adjusted sales in Romania were 2.6% below the pre-crisis benchmark (February) as the tourism sector's incomplete reopening dragged down car fuel sales by 10.5%.

Food sales were also 2.6% below the February benchmark, but the non-food sales were 3.9% higher in July compared to the pre-crisis level.

In annual terms, overall retail sales accelerated (from +2.9% y/y in June), driven by the double-digit (+10.7%) advance of the non-food sales.

Notably, online sales (included in non-food sales by the statistics office, although this might not be the case all the time) surged by 48% y/y in July, making a significant contribution to the overall growth.

It is worth noting that the online sales, seasonally adjusted, have not declined after the lockdown period, but maintained their growth pattern.

Food sales increased by only 4.3% y/y in July while fuel sales were down 3.7%. From a broader perspective, the retail sales in Romania in the first seven months of the year increased by 1.2% compared to the same period of 2019, versus an average annual growth rate of 2.8% projected by Banca Transilvania for the 2020-2022 period.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bitcoin power consumption need not blow your brains—yet

The robot will help you now

Romania’s CE Oltenia outlines restructuring and decarbonisation plan with €1.5bn of investments

Data

Railway cargo turnover in Russia shows signs of recovery in August

Total railways cargo turnover in Russia in August 2020 amounted to 108mn tonnes, down by 1% year on year, slowing the pace of decline

Russian weekly inflation at zero at end-August

Weekly consumer price inflation in Russia for the week of August 31 remained at zero, according to the latest data by the Rosstat statistics bureau.

Turkey’s official inflation announced as flat at 11.8% while lira stumbles to new low

Knowing central bank is politically hamstrung when it comes to formal rate hikes, market waits to see if it will bring in more backdoor monetary tightening.

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index continued at its high bounce-back level, posting 58.2 in August, only slightly down from 58.5 at the start of the third quarter.

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports

Export shock caused by demand contraction in EU. Automotive exports crash. Gold imports roughly double as embattled lira sinks.

Railway cargo turnover in Russia shows signs of recovery in August
12 hours ago
Russian weekly inflation at zero at end-August
12 hours ago
Turkey’s official inflation announced as flat at 11.8% while lira stumbles to new low
10 hours ago
Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity
1 day ago
Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  2. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    21 hours ago
  3. Belarus is running out of cash
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    9 days ago
  5. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    4 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    19 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    29 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss