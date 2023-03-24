Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchase parity standards (PPS) reached 77% of the European Union’s average in 2022 – up from 74% in 2021 and 57% in 2012, Eurostat calculated based on preliminary GDP data.

Over the past ten years (2022 compared to 2012), Romania marked the strongest advance of 20 percentage points (pp) at PPS — taking into account exchange rates that level the overall prices of goods among countries — followed closely by Lithuania (+19%). Latvia and Estonia posted 13pp gains. Bulgaria’s GDP per capita at PPS expressed as a ratio to the EU average also increased by 12%.

Among the new EU member states, Slovakia stands out with the weakest performance over the past decade, falling by 10pp to 67% of the EU average, which is 10pp below Romania, and compared to the 20pp advance marked as of 2012.

The GDP per capita calculated at PPS in Romania is thus on a par with that in Hungary and Portugal while still lagging behind that of Poland (79% of the EU average).

Among the new EU member states, Slovenia replaced the Czech Republic as the leader (with 92% versus 91% respectively) in 2022, as the former gained 2pp while the latter lost 1pp for the second year in a row.

Bulgaria ranks the lowest by GDP per capita at PPS with only 59% of the EU average, still 2pp up compared to 2021.