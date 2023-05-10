Romania’s central bank expected to keep policy rate at 7% on May 10

BNR seen as unlikely to announce the end of the monetary tightening cycle, given the high uncertainty.
By bne IntelliNews May 10, 2023

Banks’ analysts expect the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to keep the refinancing rate at 7% on May 10 and most likely for the entire year, making use of liquidity management to pursue the monetary policy target of halving the inflation rate from over 14% y/y in March to 7% y/y at the end of this year.

The BNR is more likely to respond to the currency strengthening by favouring more liquidity in the money market. It is unlikely that the BNR will announce the end of the monetary tightening cycle, given the high uncertainty prevailing.

“Nothing will change in the monetary policy. Inflation is on a downward path and is even at the lowest levels in the region," argued Adrian Codirlasu, vice president of CFA Association Romania. He said he expected the inflation to fall by about two percentage points in April.

Significant base effects helped disinflation in April, as consumer prices surged by 3.7% in April 2023. April inflation will be released on May 12.

"We see the key stable rate at 7.0% over the course of 2023. We expect the BNR to keep the monetary policy rate unchanged at the May 10 meeting, in line with the broad consensus," said BCR chief economist Ciprian Dascalu.

He noted that inflation eased significantly to 14.5% y/y in March from 15.5% y/y in February, although it stayed slightly above Erste Bank's forecast and Bloomberg consensus, both of 14.4% y/y. 

"Disinflation was helped by the ample statistically basic effect, which should play an even more important role in April when we expect inflation to fall to 11.6% y/y. the CORE inflation already decreased to 9.0% y/y in March, from 9.2% y/y previously, confirming that the [headline] inflation lags behind," Dascalu said.

Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March

NEMETHY: Some thoughts on inflation

Agricover seeks to raise €85mn with one of the largest-ever IPOs on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Data

Over €416mn to be spent on Adriatic sea tourism infrastructure by 2025

Major new investments in marinas at Vlora in Albania and Rijeka in Croatia are going ahead, as infrastructure is developed along the eastern Adriatic coast.

War, de-dollarization and high inflation drive gold prices over $2,000

​​Gold prices have risen to break through the psychologically important $2,000 per troy ounce mark as Emerging Markets (EMs) buy up record amounts of the yellow metal to try and insulate themselves from the unfolding polycrisis.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 13% in April

The slowdown in inflation started last November and followed government measures to cap prices on basic food products.

Albania’s annual inflation sinks to 4.6% in April

Albania’s inflation has been on a downward trend since it peaked at 8.3% in October.

Romania’s retail sales unexpectedly robust in March

Rise in wages and smaller-than-expected hike in energy prices helped boost retail sales.

