Retail sales dropped 8.3% y/y in Albania in 2Q20
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

Retail sales in Albania showed an 8.3% year-on-year decline in the second quarter of 2020, new data from the state statistics office, Instat, showed. There was also a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter fall in the volume of sales, by 6.0%. 

Albania was under a strict lockdown for the first month of the quarter, with many non-essential businesses closed, and restrictions were gradually lifted during May and June. 

Compared to 2Q19, the turnover volume index in retail trade fell by 4.5% for retail, excluding retail sales of motor fuel. 

However, for food, beverages and tobacco sales, the turnover volume increased 1.4% y/y. Non-food sales dropped by 8.7% y/y, and there was a steeper 18.3% decline for motor fuel retail sales in specialised stores. 

