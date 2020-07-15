Protests in Belarus after opposition candidates blocked from standing in presidential election

Protests in Belarus after opposition candidates blocked from standing in presidential election
Arrests were made in several parts of Minsk, said Belarusian human rights organisation Viyasna, which has published a list of 188 detainees.
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2020

Hundreds of people took to the streets in the Belarusian capital Minsk and other cities on the evening of July 14 after the main opposition candidates were blocked from standing in the August 9 presidential election. 

Belarus' central electoral commission declined to register incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's two most prominent opponents, Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo, as candidates.

The demonstrations were initially calm, with protesters clapping the two would-be candidates, and passing motorists tooting their horns in support, according to newswire reports. 

Around 8pm police started making detentions, Belarusian human rights organisation Viyasna said in a statement that also gave a list of 188 detainees. Images posted on social media show clashes between protesters and police. 

“In the evening of July 14, people took to the streets of different cities to protest against the denial of registration of alternative nominees Viktor Babaryka and Valery Tsapkala as presidential candidates,” the NGO said on its site spring96.org

“Detentions began at about 8pm. Detentions have taken place and continue to take place in different parts of the city: on and near Victory Square, near October Square, on Nemiga, near the circus, etc. Riot police and plainclothes officers used brute force, beating people with truncheons, kicks and fists.” 

Among them were two RFE/RL journalists, who were detained while making a live broadcast in Minsk.

Babariko, an ex-banker detained a month ago on money-laundering and bribery charges, was excluded from the ballot because of the criminal investigation against him, according to the election commission.

Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the US and founder of a successful high-tech park in Minsk, was also rejected after a large proportion of signatures supporting his presidential bid were nullified.

Babariko and Tsepkalo, both of whom had no political experience before they announced their presidential bids this May, had been widely considered as the strongest contenders against Lukashenko, as the incumbent president, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, faced popular frustration over the economy and his handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apart from Lukashenko, the central electoral commission has registered Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the wife of popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who has been jailed for several weeks following anti-Lukashenko protests in May, and three obscure candidates, Anna Kanopatskaya, Andrei Dmitriyev and Sergei Cherechen.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus denies main presidential challengers spots on the ballot

Belarus presidential election to have no outside observers, opposition may united by a single candidate

No protests, but police continue to randomly arrest pedestrians on Belarus Independence Day

News

Protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Suspected provocateurs try to break into parliament building but pushed back by police. Crowd swells to at least 20,000 in Sofia, and thousands more in 17 other towns.

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

Poland's two refining companies to merge to create a “multinational company with a global reach”, government officials say. PKN Orlen lines up its next merger, with oil and gas company PGNiG.

Gazprom swings to first quarterly loss since 2015

The coronavirus pandemic caused Gazprom's European sales to collapse, and ruble devaluation led to hefty foreign exchange losses.

Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam

Need to modernise its fleet to meet modern passenger requirements as well as progress with international EU-supported railway project Rail Baltica prompted Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai to act.

Belarus denies main presidential challengers spots on the ballot

Former banker Viktor Babariko has been disqualified by Belarus' central electoral commission due to the ongoing investigation into his alleged money-laundering activities. Valery Tsepkalo's candidature has also been rejected.

Protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament
10 hours ago
European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos
16 hours ago
Gazprom swings to first quarterly loss since 2015
17 hours ago
Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam
18 hours ago
Belarus denies main presidential challengers spots on the ballot
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    5 days ago
  3. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    3 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    7 days ago
  5. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    15 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    29 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    15 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss