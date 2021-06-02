Private labels expand in Russian food retailer, large upside seen

Private labels expand in Russian food retailer, large upside seen
Magnit is one of the stores where private label sales in Russia are increasing.
By bne IntelliNews June 2, 2021

The sales of goods under own private labels (PL) by Russian retailers have increased by 12.2% year on year in May-April 2021, reaching 5.3% share in total sales, Vedomosti daily wrote, citing data by NielsenIQ. 

Notably, PL share was the highest in five years, with the growth in the reporting period being five-fold faster than sales growth in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) in general.

bne IntelliNews already wrote in July 2020 that retailers went heavy on PL development last year, with the growth of PL in the retailers' sales mix being three times faster than that seen before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The continuous growth of PL confirms the trend on rapid consolidation in Russian retail, as well as a focus on hard discounter formats that also promote PLs amid shrinking incomes of consumers. Also, the largest e-grocery players such as Yandex.Lavka are focusing on PL since 2020.

Including culinary, specialised stores and Vkusvill retailer (a 97% PL share), the share of PL is estimated at 10% for 2020, according to InfoLine. 

Still, the market remains underpenetrated compared with developed peers. Switzerland has a 50% share of PL in sales, while the UK and Germany the figure is 40%. Russia could have up to 25-30% of products sold under private label, according to InfoLine.

"This trend can be attributed to falling real disposable incomes (-3.6% y/y in 1Q21), as customers tend to shift towards promo sales and become more price sensitive," VTB Capital (VTBC) commented on June 1.

Private label is one of retailers' responses to the situation, and they are constantly increasing its share, the analysts note.

Pyaterochka chain (the market leader, part of X5 Group) had a 17.4% share of PL in 2020, which reached 20.4% in 1Q21, while the second player, Magnit, had 10% share in 2020. "Both chains have announced their targets for the category, with Magnit aiming at a 25% share in 2025, and X5 Group looking for 23% by 2025," VTBC reminds. 

"More importantly, both players have started rolling out hard discounter formats recently (Chizhik and My Price), which have a higher share of PL in their assortments than other formats (around 60%)," VTBC analysts write.

At the same time, PL also becomes an important driver in online sales of food (stocking up and express delivery), with two large express delivery operators, Samokat and Yandex.Lavka, having 65-80% of PL in certain sales categories.

Ukraine’s current account went into a $837mn surplus in April from deficit in March

Ukraine’s current account switched to a surplus of $837mn in April, from a $333bn deficit in the prior month, due the positive balance in trade and primary income, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a preliminary report on May 31.

Belarusian protester cuts his own throat during court hearing

The stories of personal tragedies and horrific police repression coming out of Belarus are almost a daily occurrence. In the latest tragedy protester Stsyapan Latupau cut his own throat in court rather than incriminate himself.

Coronavirus restrictions eased across much of Southeast Europe as new cases dwindle

Easing announced as the number of new cases has fallen sharply, boding well for a revival of economic growth after the spring lockdowns.

Belarus to try Russian national and opposition journalist’s girlfriend Sofia Sapega on organising mass unrest charges

Sofia Sapega, the girlfriend of Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich who was arrested after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk last week, will be tried on inciting hatred and organising mass rally charges.

Deputy PM claims Russian metals majors owe $1.4bn in investment

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov claimed that Russian metals majors have "cheated" the state for RUB100bn ($1.4bn) worth of capital investments and state military orders in an interview to RBC business portal.

