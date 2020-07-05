Preliminary results show clear victory for HDZ in Croatian general election

By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2020

Preliminary results from Croatia’s State Electoral Commission show a clear victory for Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) in the July 5 general election. 

The centre-right HDZ has won 68 seats in the 151-seat parliament — not far short of an absolute majority — showed preliminary results published late on July 5, state news agency Hina reported. 

The picture could yet change as according to Hina the result is based on votes counted at only 50.77% of polling stations as of 10pm. 

If this is confirmed by the final results, this would deliver the expected hung parliament, but give the HDZ a clear advantage as it embarks on coalition negotiations. 

This is a considerably better result for the HDZ than indicated by most pre-election polls, which put the party virtually level with its main rival the Restart Coalition led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP). 

Preliminary results, however, indicated the Restart Coalition is on track to take just 42 seats in the parliament. 

The right-wing Homeland Movement led by folk singer and former presidential candidate Miroslav Skoro was on 15 seats, with Most gaining eight seats and the Green-Left Coalition Led six, according to the preliminary result. 

In the previous parliament, the HDZ had 55 seats, and ruled in coalition with the Croatian People's Party (HDS), backed by several small parties and independents. 

The pressure will now be on for Plenkovic to form a new government speedily to ensure there is stable leadership in place to steer Croatia through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and economic recession. 

Croatia is forecast to be one of the worst hit – if not the worst hit – economy in the emerging Europe region, mainly due to the large contribution of tourism to its GDP. The World Bank forecast a contraction of as much as 9.3% this year. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) cut its forecast for Croatia’s GDP growth this year to a softer contraction of 7.0%. 

The HDZ campaigned under the slogan 'Safe Croatia’ –presenting Plenkovic as a safe pair of hands to steer Croatia through the crisis. 

At the start of the electoral campaign, Croatia appeared to have successfully contained the virus, reporting no new cases or almost none daily for weeks in May and June. Towards the end of June the number of new cases increased sharply, in line with an upturn in neighbouring countries. However, this does not appear to have dented Plenkovic’s standing with voters, who chose to stick with the HDZ. 

