Porsche Engineering the latest to set up in Romanian auto-manufacturing hub Timisoara

Porsche Engineering the latest to set up in Romanian auto-manufacturing hub Timisoara
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 16, 2021

Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, announced the opening of a second tech location in Romania, in Timisoara, in addition to the centre in Cluj-Napoca.

The city thus further strengthens its position in the region’s automotive industry.

The new Porsche Timisoara research and development site extends and complements the work being done by Porsche at its other Romanian site in Cluj-Napoca, the company said in a press release.

“With a new research and development site in Timisoara, it is further expanding its network of innovation centres for developing the intelligent and connected vehicles of the future,” reads the press release.

Porsche Engineering plans to recruit around 50 people in Timisoara in 2021.

In the mid-term, 200 specialists are set to work at the new centre. The company plans to employ primarily software development and testing experts who will work on various automotive projects. They will focus on trends such as highly automated driving functions, machine learning, virtual energy management and intelligent body and cockpit.

A couple of days earlier, the German company Dräxlmaier announced plans to invest €200mn in a factory in Timisoara, in the next six years, where it wants to produce batteries for electric cars. Dräxlmaier Timisoara will produce electronic and high voltage components here. The battery assembly system for hybrid cars from a premium carmaker will start in in 2022.

In April, German automotive parts supplier Continental Group purchased a new building that includes a production hall and office space in the Freidorf Timisoara Industrial Park. The new building will also play an important logistic role: it will help the company expand the internal supply chain and infrastructure, better optimise and harmonise internal processes related to storage, local production and intralogistics.

 
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s construction works up 5.7% y/y in January-April on robust housing market

Bucharest-listed cybersecurity expert Safetech to finance expansion abroad with new shares

Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse

News

Putin and Biden meet in Geneva for "constructive" talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held three hours of “constructive” talks in Geneva, although few details were released.

Albania introduces new high denomination banknote as demand for cash grows

Pandemic further boosted demand for cash that was already pushed up by combination of economic growth and low banking penetration.

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo fail to make progress in normalisation dialogue

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says there was nothing the two sides could agree on at meeting with Kosovan PM Albin Kurti.

Erdogan pays historic visit to post-war Nagorno-Karabakh

Analysts will watch for any continuation or further toning down of Turkey's aggressive foreign policy in wake of Turkish president's meeting with Joe Biden.

Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies

Nato leaders designated China as presenting “systemic challenges” in a communiqué issued after a one-day summit in Brussels on June 14, as US President Joe Biden continued his tour through Europe.

Putin and Biden meet in Geneva for "constructive" talks
46 minutes ago
Albania introduces new high denomination banknote as demand for cash grows
1 day ago
Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo fail to make progress in normalisation dialogue
1 day ago
Erdogan pays historic visit to post-war Nagorno-Karabakh
1 day ago
Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    2 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    25 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    28 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    16 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss