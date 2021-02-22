Political row in Turkey as opposition asks 'What happened to the $128bn in FX reserves?'

A political row has blown up in Turkey over a social media campaign by the main opposition party that demands to know what has happened to $128bn of foreign exchange reserves that were held by the central bank.

The answer? The Erdogan administration in 2019 began an unorthodox FX interventions policy to defend the Turkish lira (TRY) in the wake of Turkey’s August 2018 currency crisis. But the policy, while burning up the reserves at an horrendous rate, failed, taking the country to the brink of another currency crisis last autumn, causing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to replace his finance minister—his son-in-law Berat Albayrak—and central bank governor and switch to more orthodox economic strategies.

Not that that is the answer that the party behind the social media offensive, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), got from the president when it blamed Albayrak for what it presented as a fiasco. Erdogan, claiming the use of the reserves helped Turkey to ride out a tough period caused by coronavirus crisis shocks, said the campaign was an attack on him and his family.

Albayrak, he said, had stood at the forefront of the country’s economic battle, adding: “Planned forex transactions were carried out in this difficult period to ensure there were no problems with the balance of payments. Thanks to the forex transactions, our country managed to remain committed to its goals despite serious international shocks.”

Since Albayrak stepped down, the lira has rallied more than 20%, but February 22 saw it weaken by around 1.0% to slight over seven to the dollar.

“Rude rhetoric”

Prior to Erdogan’s comments, finance minister Lutfi Elvan defended Albayrak’s reserves policy as a response to the extraordinary demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I strongly condemn the unjust and rude rhetoric used by the CHP,” Elvan said on Twitter.