Polish miners escalate protests as restructuring talks with government stall

By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 24, 2020

More than 400 miners were striking in Poland’s biggest coal mining company, PGG, as of September 23, as their representatives talk with the government about the future of the industry in the climate change era.

Poland derives over 70% of its electricity from burning hard and lignite coal, resulting in emissions of carbon dioxide, a climate-warming gas. Poland’s energy mix has long been the odd one out in the EU, which has now stepped up its efforts to cut emissions to become climate-neutral in 2050.

Brussels wants the bloc’s emissions to fall 55% in 2030, the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month. That is a major increase in ambition as the previous reduction goal was just 40%.

The Polish government, trying to navigate the EU’s climate policy, has proposed that coal’s share in electricity generation will fall to 37-56% in 2030 and then to just 11-28% in 2040.

Miners flatly reject the plan, saying it will lead to the end of coal mining in Poland. They want job guarantees as well as making sure Polish power utilities buy their coal. Talks with the government are ongoing but, so far, there has been little progress, both sides admit.

There are some 8mn tonnes of unsold coal heaped in the Polish mines and several million at the power companies, which have seen demand for electricity fall during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That is at least 25% of Poland’s coal consumption last year.

Utilities’ developing renewable sources of energy as well as general improvements in energy efficiency in companies and households have also hit demand for electricity and therefore for coal.

Miners plan a protest rally in Warsaw on October 2.

A dozen countries refuse to recognise Lukashenko’s inauguration

A dozen countries refused to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus after he secretly inaugurated himself on September 23. Tensions were high in Minsk after the news broke and spontaneous protests erupted.

Profit of Russian developer Samolet Group soars 44% in 1H20

Russian developer Samolet Group reported a 44% year-on-year jump in net profit to RUB688mn in 1H20 under IFRS, with revenues maintained flat y/y at RUB23bn ($302mn) and Ebitda up by 5% y/y to RUB3.9bn, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Russian Yandex soar on Tinkoff Bank merger

Shares of Russian internet major Yandex jumped by 14% on the Moscow Exchange as news broke of its purchase of Tinkoff online bank

President Mirziyoyev showcases Uzbekistan’s reform progress, calls for closer regional co-operation for mutual advantage

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called the coronavirus pandemic a global catastrophe but showcased his reform progress and called for regional co-operation in his speech to the UN General Assembly

Navalny discharged from hospital

Anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny was discharged from the Charité hospital in Berlin at the end of a month of treatment after he was poisoned with the Russian nerve agent Novichok

