Polish industry’s recovery continues sluggishly in September

Polish industry’s recovery continues sluggishly in September
By bne IntelliNews October 2, 2020

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched up 0.2 points to 50.8 in September, the economic research company IHS Markit reported on October 1.

The September reading keeps the index just above the 50-point line separating contraction from growth, but the rebound that began in July is fading.

“The marginal uptick in the PMI compared with August reflected the employment, new orders and stocks of purchases components [boosting] the headline figure. This was partly offset by slightly negative directional influences from suppliers’ delivery times and output, although the latter sub-index continued to signal overall growth,” IHS Markit said. 

Cost inflationary pressures remained strong in September, partly reflecting zloty weakness, IHS Markit also said. Input price inflation eased since August but remained above the long-run survey average. Output prices rose for the first time in six months, albeit modestly.

The outlook for Poland’s manufacturing sector remains uncertain. 

“With [coronavirus] cases rising again across Europe and new restrictions being imposed as we head towards winter, the fourth quarter of 2020 is looking weak even though the 12-month outlook has picked up,” IHS Markit’s economics director Trevor Balchin said in a comment.

Poland has been going through a surge in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recently, with the daily tally climbing to a record high of 1,967 on October 1. The country reopened schools in September and many restrictions have been lifted since June.

Current forecasts for the Polish economy are of a recession of around -4% in 2020, an unprecedented downturn in one of Europe’s tiger economies but still only a nuisance compared to the crises in Italy or Spain. The Polish economy is also expected to stage a rebound of around 4% in 2021.

But with the number of new coronavirus cases increasing fast, the government has returned to the discussion of bringing some restrictions back. The second wave of the pandemic could rewrite expectations for Polish growth in 2020.

Meanwhile, Poland's industrial production growth accelerated by 0.4pp to 1.5% y/y in August (+1.6pp to 1.8% y/y following adjustment), the latest monthly data showed in late September. The September reading is due later this month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE second wave threatens to stifle recovery warn Fitch Solutions analysts

The EU summit puts its credibility on the line

Czechia and Slovakia declare states of emergency to tackle coronavirus second wave

Data

PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery losing steam in September

Survey shows strengthening jobs creation but rates of expansion in new orders and output levelling off.

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise

Foot traffic in Russia’s leading shopping malls had made back 85% of the ground lost during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, but the trend reversed and traffic began falling again in September as fears of a second coronavirus wave rose.

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears

The latest IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) survey data indicated a marginal deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian goods-producing sector at the end of the third quarter, driven by a fall in new orders

CEE second wave threatens to stifle recovery warn Fitch Solutions analysts

CEE economies have weathered the crisis better than their western peers, but a second wave threatens to stifle demand and add to political volatility.

Latvian retail trade turnover increased 4.4% y/y in August

Sales of electrical household appliances and cultural and recreation goods helped push up retail turnover.

PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery losing steam in September
14 hours ago
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise
21 hours ago
Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears
22 hours ago
CEE second wave threatens to stifle recovery warn Fitch Solutions analysts
22 hours ago
Latvian retail trade turnover increased 4.4% y/y in August
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    3 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    4 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    28 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    3 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss