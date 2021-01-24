Polish gas plant to run on Lithuanian LNG supplies

Lithuania has announced plans to provide neighbouring Poland with imported LNG to fuel a gas-fired power station planned in the north-eastern city of Ostroleka.

The Ostroleka project was originally due to run on coal, boasting a 1-GW capacity. It was revived in 2016, a year after Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party took office on a platform of saving the nation’s coal industry from collapse. But state-owned power utilities Enea and Energa later decided to switch the plan to gas.

Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen, which now leads the project after acquiring Energa, has said it will only take an investment decision if the station uses gas.

“According to the plans, the power plant will be purchasing its gas via the Klaipeda terminal,” Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys told a parliament committee meeting shared on YouTube last week. “This will use a third of its capacities.”

The Klaipeda terminal’s operator, Klaipedos Nafta, has not commented on the matter, and nor has PKN.

Poland and Lithuania are due to be linked via a new gas pipeline by the end of this year, capable of flowing 1.9bn cubic metres per year towards Poland and 2.4 bcm in the other direction. Some 45% of construction work had been completed by early October 2020, according to Lithuanian gas system operator Amber Grid.

Poland has its own LNG terminal, but this is located at Swinoujscie, in the country’s north-west near the German border. The Ostroleka facility will be built on the other side of the country just 200 km from the Lithuanian border.

Poland wants to expand the role of gas in power generation while also reducing its reliance on Russia for supplies. The country currently gets two-thirds of its gas from Gazprom. But the government has repeatedly said it does not intend to renew its long-term contract with the Russian supplier, which is due to expire at the end of 2022.

PKN reached a deal in December to co-operate with Polish gas company PGNiG on building a 750-MW gas-fired plant in Ostroleka by the end of 2024. PKN also agreed on taking gas deliveries from PGNiG until 2027.

The plan has drawn criticism from Poland’s influential coal industry, with mining trade unions threatening to strike last September unless the government revived the plan for a coal-fired plant.