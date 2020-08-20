Polish foreign minister steps down two days after health minister's resignation

Poland’s foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, stepped down from his role as Poland’s top diplomat on August 20, the Polish foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Monika Szatynska-Luft, said.

"The minister said earlier that the conclusion of the presidential election is a good moment for a change at the helm of Polish diplomacy and expressed the conviction that his successor will continue the current policy and contribute to further strengthening of Poland's international position," the Foreign Ministry's press office said in a statement.

President Andrzej Duda, who won a second term of office in July, was sworn in on August 6.

Politician and academic Czaputowicz held the foreign minister post since January 2018.

The announcement that he was stepping down came just two days after Polish health minister Lukasz Szumowski announced his resignation on August 18. He told a press conference he had been about to resign in February, but after the coronavirus epidemic broke out, he postponed the decision for another six months. He indicated he wanted to go back to working as a heart surgeon.

The minister told reporters that he felt he could now leave because Poland had built a system to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, and the virus had not caused the economy to crash.

However, Szumowski had also been the subject of scrutiny after allegations that friends and family had benefited from government grants and contracts.