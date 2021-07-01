Polish CPI growth surprisingly eases to 4.4% y/y in June, flash estimate shows

Polish CPI growth surprisingly eases to 4.4% y/y in June, flash estimate shows
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 1, 2021

Polish CPI expanded 4.4% y/y in June, the growth easing 0.4pp versus the preceding month, the first drop in the annual expansion rate since February, statistical office GUS said on June 30. 

The decrease is bigger than the market consensus, which expected 4.5% y/y. Still, inflation is set to remain elevated throughout 2021, analysts say. That will not prompt the Monetary Policy Board to action before late this year, however, until – if at all - it becomes clear that the economic recovery currently shaping up is sustainable.

“New projections of the National Bank of Poland – due next week – will most likely show a higher trajectory of both inflation and growth compared to the previous forecast. Despite that, we do not expect any material change in the monetary policy setup at next week’s meeting,” Erste said in a comment on the GUS release.

“We continue to think that NBP could deliver a 15bp hike in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022 after the publication of the November [CPI and GDP] projection,” Erste also said. 

The main inflation driver in June was the fast-rising prices of fuels, which surged off last year’s pandemic-induced low base due to growth in oil prices, GUS data indicated. Fuel prices ballooned 27.3% y/y in June, although decreasing versus growth of 33% y/y the preceding month.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices stepped up their growth rate, increasing 2% y/y in June after adding 1.7% y/y in May. Growth in energy prices remained at 4.4% y/y in the sixth month.

In monthly terms, the CPI inched up 0.1% in June, easing 0.2pp versus May, the flash estimate also showed. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks expanded 0.1% m/m, while prices of energy remained unchanged. Fuel prices expanded 0.9% m/m.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn

Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June

Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May

Data

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, according to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). International foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time of $605bn as of the start of June.

Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June

The largest upward driver for the annual inflation was from higher prices of petroleum products.

Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1

The country's chronic current deficit returned to a higher level after it temporarily improved during the pandemic.

Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving

Russia’s business confidence remained at highs not seen since 2012 in June, while consumer confidence is starting to improve but remains behind the historical average for the summer season, according to the latest RosStat survey.

Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May

Russia’s labour market further extended its gains in May, as unemployment declined to 5.1% in line with Bloomberg consensus projections and the real wages gain was revised up to a whopping 7.8% y/y in April, partly due to low base effects.

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn
6 hours ago
Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June
6 hours ago
Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1
6 hours ago
Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving
6 hours ago
Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    6 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    7 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
    6 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    1 month ago
  2. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    28 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  4. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    17 days ago
  5. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss