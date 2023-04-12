Police break up oil worker demo in Astana

Police break up oil worker demo in Astana
Unemployed people in Zhanaozen seen delivering demands in a screenshot of a video message filmed some weeks after last year's "Bloody January" unrest was put down. / RFE/RL, screenshot
By bne IntelIiNews April 12, 2023

Police in Astana on April 11 detained more than 80 oil workers from Kazakhstan’s volatile southwestern town of Zhanaozen, who journeyed to the capital to demand jobs.

The workers organised the protest after their company lost an oil tender in the energy-rich western region of Mangystau that would have provided work. Officials in Kazakhstan are still very much on edge about demonstrations and any sign of wider unrest following the “Bloody January” events of last year in which at least 238 people were killed. That unrest was triggered by initial demonstrations in the town of Zhanaozen over a fuel price hike. Zhanaozen is also known for its December 2011 oil workers’ strike, which led to the “Zhanaozen massacre”, with at least 14 of the workers killed by police who opened fire in the city square.

Prior to the arrests in Astana, workers demanded jobs at OzenMunaiGaz, a subsidiary of state energy giant KazMunaiGaz.

Artur Alkhasov of the Kazakh Bureau of Human Rights and Rule of Law told RFE/RL that more than 80 former workers of BerAli Manghystau Company were detained after they spent a night in front of the energy ministry.

Last week, dozens of women in Zhanaozen staged a protest demanding permanent jobs for their sons and husbands, while hundreds of former oil industry employees gathered in front of OzenMunaiGaz offices to demand employment.

Following the April 11 police crackdown on the protest in Astana, Eurasianet reported that anger over the authorities’ response spread quickly in Mangystau, with workers at several oil companies declaring wildcat strikes and spontaneous marches taking place in the city of Aktau and Zhanaozen. In Zhanaozen, large numbers of local people were said to have assembled in front of the city hall to call for the release of picketers detained in Astana.

Mangystau governor Nurlan Nogayev issued a late-night address to urge the public not to engage in any activities that might cause instability.

“We must understand that this situation must be resolved within the framework of the law. We all want stability and certainty in the future,” Nogayev said.

Internet and phone signals were reportedly patchy in Zhanaozen. Observers took that as a sign that the authorities were anxious that protests could escalate and spread.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia is world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency miner

Russia’s parallel imports hindered by Central Asia bottleneck

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

News

Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Media

Authorities have seized the assets of leading Ukrainian conglomerate Smart Holdings, changed the name of the beneficial owner of shares in the registrar and taken control of its three gas fields that supply gas directly to Kharkiv.

Orban calls US a friend after he pulls out of Russian-dominated IIB

Premier tones down his anti-Western rhetoric after increased pressure from the Biden administration and the threat of further sanctions against Hungarian officials.

Moldovan pro-Russian leader sentenced to 15 years jail for massive bank fraud

Ilan Shor, currently in Israel, sentenced to 15 years' jail and must repay €250mn for banking fraud that cost Moldova 10% of GDP.

Slovak central bank chief under pressure after conviction for bribery

Slovak premier and president call for governor to reconsider his position but Kazimir says he will appeal.

EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war

Lawyers of the European Commission have come to the conclusion that the Central Bank of Russia's frozen assets must be returned to Russia after the war in Ukraine ends, Die Welt reported on April 13.

Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Media
23 hours ago
Orban calls US a friend after he pulls out of Russian-dominated IIB
23 hours ago
Moldovan pro-Russian leader sentenced to 15 years jail for massive bank fraud
1 day ago
Slovak central bank chief under pressure after conviction for bribery
1 day ago
EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    4 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    9 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    3 months ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    25 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    22 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss