Poland to table restructuring plan for crippled miner PGG

Poland to table restructuring plan for crippled miner PGG
By bne IntelliNews July 27, 2020

Poland will present a plan to save the country’s – and Europe’s – largest coal mining company, the state-controlled Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), the ministry of state assets said on July 27.

PGG has been struggling in 2020, as lockdown measures, introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March-May, reduced demand for electricity. Poland derives nearly 80% of its power from burning hard and lignite coal.

The coronavirus is not PGG’s only problem. The company's output is burdened with high costs and low efficiency of production that make Polish power companies – which are also state-controlled – seek cheaper fuel abroad, for example from Russia. 

The EU’s climate policies also make producing power from coal less and less economic. That is pushing Polish utilities to invest in renewables or gas – both reducing demand for coal and putting PGG under more strain.

The company’s revenues have dropped PLN2.7bn (€614.7mn) in 2020 thus far, the ministry said in a statement announcing the meeting, due to take place on July 28, at which it will present a plan for the company. PGG posted an operational profit of PLN86mn last year but writedowns drove that to negative PLN427mn.

“The plan … is real, [it] guarantees functioning of [PGG’s] profitable units over a longer time horizon and ensures the economic rationality of the company's operations,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the plan would involve “restructuring” as well as a temporary pay cut. “The company also wants to renegotiate supplier contracts, reduce investment and cut costs related to purchasing of materials, energy and external services,” the ministry’s statement read.

Polish media reported that the details of the plan include shutting down three unprofitable parts of the Ruda mine as well shutting down the Wujek mine completely. The ministry is also reportedly planning to ask miners to agree to a temporary 30% reduction in pay and a three-year freeze of bonus pay. The media also speculated that the government would propose to shut down all coal mines in Upper Silesia – Poland’s chief coal mining region – by 2036.

The plan will be discussed on Tuesday at a meeting of the ministry, PGG’s executives, and the company’s unions in Katowice, Upper Silesia’s main city where PGG’s headquarters are located.

Unions are unlikely to agree to the plan easily and some unionists have already told local media that it would send “ripples of fury” throughout the Katowice region.

Poland plans to reduce the share of coal in the country’s energy mix from the current 80% to around 60% by 2030 and then to around 50% in 2040. That would bring the country’s climate-harming emissions of carbon dioxide down significantly, although not fast enough, climate organisations say.

Because of the key role coal plays in energy generation in Poland, the country is the only member state opposed to the EU's ambition to make the bloc carbon-neutral by 2050. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar

Romanian PM promises €8bn-9bn investment and western partner for nuclear power plant expansion

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

News

Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced

Ankara attempting to export “very destabilising” presence it has shown in eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and Middle East to South Caucasus says Yerevan’s envoy to Netherlands.

Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar

Spanish foreign minister was in Ankara attempting to ease tensions over eastern Mediterranean drilling plans that have upset Greece and Cyprus.

Romanian opposition plans no-confidence motion as rampant rise in COVID-19 cases threatens holidays, elections

The head of Romania's opposition PSD urged the government to come up with details about how it plans to address the coronavirus pandemic that "seems to have got out of control”.

Taped threat by Bulgarian PM to “burn” opposition MEP confirmed as authentic

MEP Elena Yoncheva to alert prosecutors in Brussels over leaked audio recording, saying she doesn't trust the independence of the Bulgarian prosecution.

Russia denies interfering in North Macedonia’s July 15 general election

Election marred by hacker attacks and leaked recordings of conversations among top politicians. Foreign ministry spokesperson says speculation about Russian influence are “absurd” and accuses West of hypocrisy.

Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced
8 hours ago
Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
9 hours ago
Romanian opposition plans no-confidence motion as rampant rise in COVID-19 cases threatens holidays, elections
1 day ago
Taped threat by Bulgarian PM to “burn” opposition MEP confirmed as authentic
1 day ago
Russia denies interfering in North Macedonia’s July 15 general election
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  2. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    12 days ago
  3. White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
    5 days ago
  4. Risk analysis identifies Turkey, Iran and Russia among 37 nations likely to face mass ‘post-Covid’ protests
    5 days ago
  5. Hacker group warns Macedonian parties against appointing ethnic Albanian PM
    6 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    28 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    20 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    28 days ago
  4. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss