Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying

Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying
The Russian Embassy in Warsaw.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 23, 2022

Poland will expel 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage for Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on March 23.

The move comes as Poland’s relations with Russia are at a long-time low following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Poland has since become one of the EU’s most hawkish countries, pushing for the harshest possible response to the war, including a ban on all trade with Russia, especially oil, gas, and coal. 

Warsaw also wants a Nato-led peacekeeping mission to be deployed to Ukraine, an idea that it will tabled during the alliance’s extraordinary summit in Brussels this week.

“In total, 45 people with varying diplomatic status... were ordered to leave the territory of the Republic of Poland within five days,” foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said, Reuters reported. 

One of the expelled diplomats was given only 48 hours to leave, Jasina also said.

“[Russia’s] aggression against Ukraine proves that it is an unfriendly state, even hostile to Poland,” the spokesman added.

Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said that Russia would retaliate.

The Polish government has expelled the Russian diplomats following guidance by ABW, Poland’s counterintelligence agency, which said on March 23 that it identified 45 people as “officers of the Russian secret services and their associates who, while in Poland, enjoy diplomatic status”.

“The activities of the identified officers and persons cooperating with them serve to implement Russian intelligence projects aimed at the stability of the Republic of Poland and its partners on the international arena and pose a threat to the interests and security of Poland,” ABW said.

In recent weeks other Nato countries have also expelled Russian diplomats. Bulgaria has expelled 10, and 10 have been asked to leave in the Baltic states. Slovakia has expelled three. At the end of February the US expelled 12 Russian diplomats from Moscow's UN mission in New York.

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Roma civil society can learn from both mistakes and local successes to make inclusion work

Ukrainian refugees are torn between war at home and a new life in Poland

bneGREEN: Scramble to replace Russian gas endangers climate change targets

News

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract

Serbia has so far resisted calls from EU leaders to join western sanctions on Russia, though it has condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced that “unfriendly” countries will have to pay for gas in Russian rubles and requested that the central bank prepare the necessary conditions for enacting this within seven days.

"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia

Veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his post of"Climate Czar" and fled the country after criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions

Hungary was eligible for €7.2bn in funding from the RRF, but Brussels has kept the money back because of corruption concerns. Orban’s government is also now making a U-turn on the €9bn loan component after a pre-election splurge.

Russia breaks off Kuril Island talks with Japan

Russia has broken off talks with Japan over the Kuril Islands, which lie off Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido. Talks have been going on since WWII, but have ground to a halt as relations deteriorate over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract
48 minutes ago
Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas
1 hour ago
"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia
15 hours ago
Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions
1 day ago
Russia breaks off Kuril Island talks with Japan
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine and Russia appear to be close to agreeing a 15-point peace deal
    7 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    8 days ago
  5. 'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    21 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    27 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss