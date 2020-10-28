Poland teetering on edge of complete lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Poland recorded 16,300 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as of October 27, the health ministry said, prompting speculation that the United Right government will impose full lockdown across the country as early as this weekend.

Poland has recorded 280,229 coronavirus cases in total since the start of the pandemic in March, including 4,615 deaths.

The government has been incrementally tightening restrictions since October 1, when the number of new cases began a rapid rise. The most recent batch of safety rules saw higher grades in primary schools switching to online mode as well as limits on public gatherings and shutdown of gastronomy, except for takeaway orders.

“Wednesday will be key,” an unnamed government source told news service money.pl about the government’s outlook on what to do next.

If the number of new cases rises again in today’s communiqué from the health ministry, the government is expected to make the first moves towards lockdown and announce it by Friday, the source added.

Poland was in lockdown in March and April, which led to an unprecedented economic collapse in the second quarter and will be the key driver in this year’s recession. Poland’s GDP is expected to contract 3-4% in 2020.