Poland's President Duda pardons two convicted officials from former PiS government

President Andrzej Duda escalated political tensions in Poland on January 23 by pardoning Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, two former MPs from the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The pardon will intensify the political strife between the PiS camp and the new government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. PiS contends that the conviction of Kaminski and Wasik, both former ministers, was illegal from the outset and they maintain their positions as incumbent MPs.

Following his takeover at the helm of the government in December, Tusk set out to "restore rule of law" in Poland after eight years of PiS government, which, Tusk says, left the country's judiciary institutions crippled.

The PM faces an uphill struggle against Duda, whose second — and last — terms ends only in mid-2025. The government also lacks votes in the parliament to override a presidential veto, which Duda hinted he would wield without hesitation.

PiS billed the ex-MPs' conviction and their subsequent arrest as harbingers of nascent antidemocratic tendencies under Tusk.

Kamiński and Wąsik have been in prison since January 11 after being convicted in December — after the Tusk government took over — of abuse of power in a case dating back to 2007 when the two led the CBA, Poland’s anti-corruption force.

PiS has turned the imprisoned MPs—stripped of their parliamentary mandates following their conviction—into figures around which the party rallied their supporters against what Kaminski called "Tusk’s despicable regime".

Flanked by the wives of the ex-MPs, Duda stated that Kaminski and Wasik were heroes in the anti-corruption fight, a sentiment that "some do not appreciate to this day".

"The decision regarding the pardon has been issued. The gentlemen are now pardoned," Duda said.

Kaminski and Wasik were initially convicted in early 2015. A pardon by Duda followed later that year amidst controversies that it was invalid because the case was pending appeal at the time.

The pardon was issued after Kaminski and Wasik became MPs for PiS, a government party until October last year when it was ousted by the four-party coalition now in power. Poland's Supreme Court and the PiS-controlled Constitutional Tribunal issued conflicting opinions about the pardon in the meantime.

Earlier this month, Duda had initiated a different type of pardon procedure, which Prosecutor General Adam Bondar, who is also the new justice minister under Tusk, did not comply with.

In response on January 23, Duda stated that he pardoned Kamiński and Wąsik using his discretionary power as president. "I am calling for their immediate release now," Duda said.

The pardon does not imply that Kamiński and Wąsik can resume their parliamentary duties, as their conviction remains valid. PiS is, however, almost certain to attempt to force the pair's re-entry into parliament for the upcoming session scheduled on January 25-26.