Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November

Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
By bne IntelliNews December 2, 2020

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained unchanged at 50.8 in November, the economic research company IHS Markit reported on December 1.

The reading keeps the index just above the 50-point line separating contraction from growth for the third month straight. That shows Poland’s manufacturers’ continued struggle for a decisive lift-off after the spring lockdown.

“The overall improvement in manufacturing conditions signalled in November masked a second consecutive month-on-month drop in new orders. Moreover, the rate of decline accelerated, partly reflecting the first drop in new export business since June,” IHS Markit said.

“That said, the downturn in demand remained far less severe than during the spring lockdown,” the index’s compiler added.

The sustained fall in new work weighed on production in November, as a decline was registered for the first time in five months. The rate of contraction was only modest and weaker than those seen from March through to June.

The raging COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic also had an impact through workers’ having to isolate in case of infection or contact. That was reflected in a second consecutive month-on-month rise in backlogs of work during November. Moreover, the rate of accumulation was faster than in October.

Manufacturers addressed capacity constraints by boosting recruitment for the third month running. The rate of job creation was the fastest since June 2018.

The survey data also linked the drop in production and rising backlogs to supply chain problems. Suppliers' delivery times lengthened the most since May.

With supply chains under pressure and the prospect of future disruption from further coronavirus restrictions, firms built up stocks of purchases for the second month running. In contrast, inventories of finished goods fell for the fifth consecutive month as firms sold off stock due to limited output capacity.

Shortages of raw materials contributed to a faster rate of input price inflation in November, with average purchase prices rising the most since November 2018. Cost pressures remained well above the long-run survey average but output prices were more constrained, rising only modestly.

The outlook for Poland’s manufacturing sector remains uncertain because of the surging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new daily cases has been in decline recently but there are doubts over the reliability of data. Poland’s testing capacity is also strained.

Current forecasts for the Polish economy are of a recession of around -3% to -4% in 2020, an unprecedented downturn but still only a nuisance compared to the crises in Italy or Spain. The Polish economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021.

But with the number of new coronavirus cases increasing fast, the government has brought some restrictions back and the discussion about a full lockdown is underway. The second wave of the pandemic could thus rewrite expectations for Polish growth in 2020.

Meanwhile, Poland's industrial production growth eased  4.9pp to 1% y/y in September (+0.2pp to 3.8% y/y following adjustment), the latest monthly data showed in late October. The November reading is due later this month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021

Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future

Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment

Data

Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’

Pandemic had “increasingly severe effect on supply chains in November, with lead times lengthening to the third-largest extent in the survey’s history”.

Russia's November PMI drops to six-month low

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped to a six-month low of 46.3, down from 46.9 in October.

IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing

The worsening of the pandemic will affect the economy through weaker tourism, remittances, external demand and FDI, as well as tighter financial conditions, says the IMF.

Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters

Capital Economic’s economic sentiment indicator took a step down in November after a broad-based recovery since April across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Russian corporate profit growth stalls in September, falls to lowest level in four years

Russian cumulative corporate profits slumped in September as the economic recovery stalled. Profits are less than half what they were this time last year on a cumulative basis and a third what they were in September a year ago.

Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’
1 day ago
Russia's November PMI drops to six-month low
2 days ago
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
2 days ago
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
5 days ago
Russian corporate profit growth stalls in September, falls to lowest level in four years
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    7 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    1 day ago
  4. Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment
    2 days ago
  5. Lukashenko says he may quit as president
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    9 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    3 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    1 month ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss