Poland’s inflation unrestrained in September at 17.2%, flash estimate shows

Poland’s inflation unrestrained in September at 17.2%, flash estimate shows
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw October 3, 2022

Polish CPI grew 17.2% y/y in September in yet another surprise acceleration after the pace of price growth already shocked analysts the preceding month, the statistical office GUS revealed in a flash estimate on September 30 (chart).

The reading smashed market expectations, which assumed a CPI expansion of 16.5% in September, which would have been only a slight pick-up against the 16.1% y/y growth officially recorded in August.

“Data indicate that inflation shows no signs of abating,” Bank Millennium said in a comment on the GUS release.

“Price pressure remains high and controlling inflation will require a marked cooling of demand,” the bank added.

The flash estimate will present the National Bank of Poland with the dilemma of whether to tighten monetary policy further at a time when the economy is already slowing markedly.

Analysts now say that the NBP could hike its reference interest rate even by 50bp to 7.25% on October 5, twice the increase expected before the flash inflation estimate shocker.  

Analysts also keep warning that the government’s pressing on with a loose fiscal policy in the run-up to the parliamentary election in autumn of 2023 will make containing inflation more difficult.

The increase in the inflation rate came on the back of sharp growth in all major components, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data. 

Food prices grew 19.3% y/y in September, the flash estimate said – a pick up against a gain of 17.4% y/y in July.

Energy prices ballooned 44.2% y/y in September after growing 40.3% y/y the preceding month. 

Only fuel prices did ease growth, albeit to a robust 18.3% y/y in the ninth month. That came after an increase of 23.3% y/y in August and owed to decreasing prices on world oil markets.

As headline inflation rose, its core component – prices without energy and food – also accelerated growth to an estimated 10.7% y/y, the highest on record, analysts say.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 1.6% in September, twice the monthly expansion rate of 0.8% m/m recorded the preceding month.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks accelerated growth by 0.1pp to 1.7% m/m in September. 

In the energy segment, price growth retained its fast expansion rate of 3.7% m/m. 

Fuel prices eased their monthly fall, sliding 2.1% m/m after decreasing 8.3% m/m in July, again on the back of falling oil prices worldwide.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Anti-regime protests enter third week in Iran

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle

Data

Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August

Russia’s contraction in industry slowed in August after industrial production posted a mere 0.1% contraction y/y in August, RosStat reported on September 29.

Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%

Since the war in Ukraine started Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has shot up and has remained consistently between 82-83%, according to the independent pollster the Levada Centre.

Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest

Russia is on track to smash all previous records with the size of this year’s grain harvest. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bumper harvest could be as big as 150mn tonnes this year on September 27.

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August

Consumer prices in the country increased the most for food and transport.

IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish

Romania’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.8% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023, “supported mainly by momentum in domestic demand”, the IMF said.

Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August
3 days ago
Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
3 days ago
Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest
5 days ago
Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August
5 days ago
IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  3. Russian oil exports still booming and the EU is still a major buyer
    4 days ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    6 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    6 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    12 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    20 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss