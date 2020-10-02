Poland records another new daily high of coronavirus cases

Poland recorded 1,967 new coronavirus cases, a new daily high, the country’s health ministry said on October 1.

Poland has reported more than 1,000 new cases each day since September 24. The spiking numbers are the combination of eased restrictions, reopening of schools, and – medical experts keep warning – the government’s inconsistent response that is fuelling poor adherence to safety rules by the people.

The growing number of cases has already led to some hospitals nearing their limits of patient admissions, the Polish media have reported.

The government is targeting the spread of the pandemic county by county, assigning them to “yellow” or “red” zones, depending on how fast the virus is spreading locally.

The criteria for assigning counties to zones will be tightened as of next week, however, the ministry said on October 1 in reaction to the new daily high in the number of infections.

Currently, there are 34 “yellow” counties and 17 “red” ones, the ministry said. Another 17, including Warsaw, could soon become “yellow” should the number of cases there keep accelerating.

Overall, Poland had 93,481 COVID-19 cases as of October 1, including 2,543 deaths.