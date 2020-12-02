Poland passes 1mn COVID-19 cases

The total count of officially confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Poland passed 1mn after the health ministry reported 13,855 new infections as of December 2.

Poland is currently the world’s 13th largest pandemic hotspot, according to official data, which, critics say, does not reflect the real range of the disease. Poland has long had problems with mass testing of potentially infected people, resulting in tests being administered to obvious cases, leaving out mild or symptomless ones – which contributes to further spreading of the virus.

Poland’s official coronavirus tally now stands at 1,013,747 cases, including 18,208 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The country of 38mn is in near lockdown with public gatherings limited to five people, restaurants and pubs closed and schools shut down. The government has, however, reopened retail ahead of the Christmas season so as not to further cripple the economy.

Poland’s GDP is expected to contract 3-4% in 2020 in the wake of the full lockdown, which took place in March and April. A recovery of around 4% is forecast for 2021.

The government plans gradual easing of the restrictions from December 28 onward if the seven-day average of new infections drops below 19,000.