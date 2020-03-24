Poland launches app to track people in coronavirus quarantine

Poland launches app to track people in coronavirus quarantine
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2020

Poland has launched an app to help police make sure people in quarantine because of a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) infection do stay at home.

Poland has been stepping up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 774 people in Poland, including nine fatal cases, as of the morning of March 24. Anyone returning from abroad must go into home quarantine for two weeks and are obliged to respond to police calls or download the app, Poland’s digital ministry said on its website. 

The Kwarantanna domowa (Home quarantine) app uses a mobile location service and facial recognition, and sends random requests to users to take selfies, to which users must respond in 20 minutes or the app notifies the police.

“You will need to take one or several such photos a day. We will send requests for them 'by surprise'. The idea is exactly the same as for unannounced visits by police officers,” said Minister of Digitisation Marek Zagorski in the statement. 

The ministry included a reminder to users to make sure their phones are charged and to check their SMSs. 

Poles breaking quarantine orders face fines of up to PLN30,000 (€6,540). That is almost six times the average gross wages in Poland in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Citizens fear unscrupulous leaders will take advantage of lockdowns

Poland’s coronavirus case toll races past 600 as state of epidemic kicks in

Polish retail sales see off good times with growth 7.3% y/y in February

Tech

Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging

One of Russia’s “big three” online retailers Ozon Holdings announced that it was capping the prices of essential goods that are currently in high demand to prevent manufacturers gouging customers.

Russian video streaming platforms gain speed

As the Russian video streaming service segment is booming. The major players are securing funding and launching original content production.

Cloud services take off in Russia

The cloud service segment is growing in Russia, but some companies haven't yet realized its potential value for their business, while others might be put off by security issues.

Severstal goes digital with $100mn investment programme for 2020

Russian steel giant Severstal has announced it will invest RUB6.7bn ($100mn) in IT and digital projects this year, up 7% from 2019.

After Belarus and Ukraine, Russian gaming giant Playrix acquires studio in Armenia

Playrix, a global Russian-founded gaming giant, announced on March 5 its acquisition of Armenian game studio Plexonic. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging
4 days ago
Russian video streaming platforms gain speed
12 days ago
Cloud services take off in Russia
12 days ago
Severstal goes digital with $100mn investment programme for 2020
11 days ago
After Belarus and Ukraine, Russian gaming giant Playrix acquires studio in Armenia
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    2 days ago
  2. Hungarian researchers isolate coronavirus
    6 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: There may be no stopping the coronavirus from snowballing in Turkey
    5 days ago
  4. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    8 days ago
  5. US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
    11 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    2 days ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    17 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    21 days ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    13 days ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss