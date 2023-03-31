Poland demands EU action to reduce impact of Ukrainian grain glut on CEE markets

Poland demands EU action to reduce impact of Ukrainian grain glut on CEE markets
Thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been stuck in Poland since the government offered to store it when Russia blocked Black Sea export routes. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 31, 2023

Poland wants the European Union to take “immediate action” to limit the inflow of Ukrainian grain to the EU market, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on March 29.

Thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been stuck in Poland since, early into the war waged by Russia, Poland offered to store it and help with exports to markets Ukraine typically supplied, such as Africa or the Middle East, after Russia blocked Ukraine's seaborne export routes. The Black Sea export route has subsequently been reopened.

But the logistics side of the effort fell short, resulting in the grain now impacting the local market. That has quickly turned into a political problem for the Polish government, facing a tough reelection battle later this year. 

Farmer protests have taken place in Poland and other countries in the wake of grain prices dropping as a result of surplus grain now flooding the markets it was never supposed to trade on.

In Bulgaria, farmers began a three-day blockade on March 29 of main checkpoints on the border with Romania to protest tariff-free imports of Ukrainian grain, AP reported. They claimed the oversupply of Ukrainian grain left them with 40% of their harvest from 2022 still lingering unsold. 

Another problem is that unsold grain has to be stored in silos, taking up space that should be empty now ahead of this year’s harvest. 

Six Central European states asked the European Union in February to take steps to mitigate problems caused by increased Ukrainian grain imports into the region. Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria  made a joint request at the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting in Brussels for immediate measures.

Morawiecki told reporters on March 29 that he would send a letter demanding action to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Our letter demands not only money … but in addition to that, we demand the use of all regulatory instruments, precisely such as quotas, deposits, protective duties, or any other which will limit the import or block the import of Ukrainian grain into Poland,” said Morawiecki. 

The PM also said that Poland would not hinder efforts to move grain to Polish ports to export it.

“If someone wants to export [grain] through the territory of Poland to Gdansk and from there further to Africa, the Middle East or any other countries of the world, let them do it, be my guest,” Morawiecki said.

To address the problem, Poland has earmarked PLN1.12bn (€240mn) for compensating farmers struggling to cope with low prices of grain. The government also plans to subsidise transporting grain to ports, simplify procedures to build new silos, as well as emergency-buy grain to export to Africa as humanitarian help.

The government will also offer farmers PLN10bn worth of preferential “liquidity loans.”

Poland, alongside Bulgaria and Romania, may also receive some €60mn in help from the EU’s agricultural crisis reserve, Politico Europe reported on March 30. Given the amount Poland itself targeted to deal with the problem, the EU help appears to be far too little. The reserve is only €450mn a year in total.

“The Czech Republic and Hungary were also considered for emergency funding but didn’t make the cut,” according to Politico Europe.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election

DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?

Low expectations from Bulgaria’s fifth general election in two years

News

OECD predicts Czech economy to flatline this year

OECD recommends pension and tax reforms to strengthen public finances in the face of looming costs from population ageing, while labour and education reforms would boost growth and incomes.

Pro-Kremlin blogger killed in St Petersburg explosion

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe on April 2 in the second assassination on Russian soil of a prominent pro-Russia media figure.

Mass protest in Pristina ahead of former Kosovan president Thaci's trial

Hashim Thaci and three other former KLA commanders are charged with committing war crimes during the independence war with Serbia in 1998-1999.

Newcomer Milatovic defeats incumbent Djukanovic in race for Montenegro’s presidency

Clear victory for Jakov Milatovic of Europe Now in presidential election second round.

Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election

Exit polls indicate Gerb-SDS is less than one percentage point ahead of its main rival CC-DB with neither close to forming a majority in parliament.

OECD predicts Czech economy to flatline this year
1 hour ago
Pro-Kremlin blogger killed in St Petersburg explosion
3 hours ago
Mass protest in Pristina ahead of former Kosovan president Thaci's trial
4 hours ago
Newcomer Milatovic defeats incumbent Djukanovic in race for Montenegro’s presidency
11 hours ago
Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    4 days ago
  2. Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown
    6 days ago
  3. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    2 days ago
  4. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    2 days ago
  5. More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    12 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    21 days ago
  4. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    30 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss