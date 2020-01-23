Osijek to become Croatia’s first 5G city

Osijek to become Croatia’s first 5G city
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2020

5G networks will be built in the eastern Croatian city of Osijek by December 31, 2020, announced Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butkovic on January 23, according to a government statement. 

Osijek will become the first major city in Croatia to build a 5G network, and the investment is expected to have economic benefits for the eastern part of the country. 

The city was selected by an expert working group composed of representatives of the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, the Croatian Network Regulatory Agency (HAKOM) and all three mobile communications operators in Croatia. Other interested cities were Bjelovar, Karlovac and Rijeka. 

"Designating Osijek as Croatia's first 5G city … will significantly contribute to the development of the eastern part of Croatia," Butkovic said, adding that all three domestic mobile operators were ready to jointly build and introduce 5G infrastructure and services in the city of Osijek.

The minister said he expected the rollout in Osijek would become a good model for the introduction of the technology throughout Croatia.

In 2018, Ericsson Nikola Tesla opened a new research and development centre in Osijek.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech Republic most innovative among V4 countries

Istanbul-listed Aselsan, Kron and Logo take awards in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

SK Innovation planning to boost EV battery production capacity in Hungary

Tech

Czech Republic most innovative among V4 countries

The Czech Republic improved its position in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index ranking to 24th place, becoming the most innovative country among the Visegrad Four countries.

US likely to bristle at new Iran plan to put satellite in orbit

Washington accuses Iranians of using space rocket programme as cover for efforts aimed at developing nuclear payload missiles. Islamic Republic’s last launch effort ended in space centre explosion.

Hydrogen-powered drone developed in Hungary

Hungary-based Genevation Aircraft has unveiled its first hydrogen fuel cell powered aircraft developed jointly with US-based Alaka'i Technologies.

Istanbul-listed Aselsan, Kron and Logo take awards in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

37 of 50 ranked companies were active in software sector.

SK Innovation planning to boost EV battery production capacity in Hungary

Capacity of SK Innovation's second Hungary factory to be raised to 16 Gwh equivalent to meet soaring demand from European carmakers.

Czech Republic most innovative among V4 countries
14 hours ago
US likely to bristle at new Iran plan to put satellite in orbit
1 day ago
Hydrogen-powered drone developed in Hungary
1 day ago
Istanbul-listed Aselsan, Kron and Logo take awards in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking
3 days ago
SK Innovation planning to boost EV battery production capacity in Hungary
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    1 day ago
  4. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    3 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    24 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss