Only 31% of Russians willing to vote for ruling United Russia party says Levada Center

Only 31% of Russians willing to vote for ruling United Russia party says Levada Center
Slightly less than a third of Russians say they are willing to vote for the ruling United Russia party according to the Levada Center.
By Ben Aris in Belrin September 9, 2020

With important regional elections due to start on September 13, the Kremlin is set for an uphill battle to maintain control of the outcome. Only 31% of Russians say they are willing to vote for the ruling United Russia party, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.

If elections to the State Duma took place this coming Sunday, 31% of Russians would vote for United Russia. The study showed that 11% of respondents are now ready to vote for the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) headed by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and 7% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) headed by Gennady Zhuganov.

Other parties – Fair Russia, Motherland, Communists of Russia, Yabloko, Party of People's Freedom (PARNAS), Green Party, New People, Russian Party of Pensioners for Justice – will all get no more than 3% of votes, says Levada.

Another 6% of the respondents said that they would spoil the ballot paper, 22% of Russians will not vote, and 11% were undecided about their choice.

Three days of voting will run from September 11 to 13. There will be several new forms of early voting that were introduced during the voting on amendments to the Constitution between June 25 and July 1.

Elections at various levels will be held in 83 Russian regions. In particular, by-elections for State Duma deputies will be held in four regions, elections of deputies of the Legislative Assemblies are to be held in 11 regions, direct elections of governors are to be held in 18 regions, and the heads of two more regions –  the Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Districts – will be elected by the deputies of the regional Legislative Assemblies.

Opponents of the extended voting point out that this format will significantly complicate control over the transparency and cleanness of elections, and will also require a significant increase in funding for their preparation and conduct.

The Kremlin has a lot to lose. It has been struggling to keep control of regional politics and has been wrong-footed by surprise victories in some regions.

In the most high-profile case, widespread protests in the eastern city of Khabarovsk have been going on for almost two months since the authorities arrested and removed the regional governor Sergey Furgal, who was elected as governor in a surprise victory.

Furgal is from the LDPR headed by the colourful Zhirinovsky, who is seen as co-operating with the Kremlin. Furgal was charged with murder but was extremely popular with the locals, as he turned out to also be an effective leader.

The protests in Khabarovsk  have become a major political headache for the Kremlin. Half of Russians support the anti-Kremlin protests in the Far Eastern region, according to an independent Levada Center poll published on July 28.

And power is shifting to the regions. As bne IntelliNews has reported, the regional governors have been enjoying unprecedented popularity recently as Russia’s regions continue to develop and as investment by the centre has seen the quality of life in the regions improve, despite the economic stagnation. This summer, the governors briefly overtook Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity rating before falling back slightly in July to around 65%. The government and Duma deputies remain much more unpopular.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ruble slides to RUB76 to dollar on Navalny poisoning, new sanctions fears and falling oil prices

Belarus’ battle of the journalists

#BREAKING Belarus authorities try to forcibly expel Kolesnikova, who rips up passport and is detained at Ukraine border

News

More details of Belarus’ failed attempt to expel opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova emerge

More details of the dramatic events on the Belarus-Ukraine border and the attempted expulsion of Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova emerged on September 8, as her two colleagues that escaped to Ukraine gave a press conference in Kyiv.

Iran earmarks 1% of SWF to stabilise stock market

Main index has lost over a fifth of its value in a month. Size of sovereign fund has not been disclosed for two years.

Political rift causes Europe’s top acoustic piano producer to lose Chinese contract

Traditional Czech family business Petrof lost a contract to supply instruments worth €200,000 to China after Czech senate chair Milos Vystrcil's visit to Taiwan.

Belarus top supermarket Eurotorg brushes off the coronacrisis with revenues down only 2% in dollar terms in 1H20

Belarus’ largest food retailer Eurotorg brushed off the coronacrisis and put in a decent set of results for the first half of this year that showed only a small decline in revenues in dollar terms, but an increase in local currency terms.

#BREAKING Belarus authorities try to forcibly expel Kolesnikova, who rips up passport and is detained at Ukraine border

“This is terror at the state level. Stalin's KGB methods in action. National Coordination Council leaders are being abducted by masked men. By night, then they end up either in prison or in neighbouring countries," tweets local journalist.

More details of Belarus’ failed attempt to expel opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova emerge
50 minutes ago
Iran earmarks 1% of SWF to stabilise stock market
12 hours ago
Political rift causes Europe’s top acoustic piano producer to lose Chinese contract
16 hours ago
Belarus top supermarket Eurotorg brushes off the coronacrisis with revenues down only 2% in dollar terms in 1H20
21 hours ago
#BREAKING Belarus authorities try to forcibly expel Kolesnikova, who rips up passport and is detained at Ukraine border
23 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    5 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    18 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    14 days ago
  4. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    2 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    1 day ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    5 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    24 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    8 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    18 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss