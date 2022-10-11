NYSE signs collaboration pact with Johannesburg Stock Exchange

By Thulani Mpofu October 11, 2022

The Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges have signed an agreement to collaborate on dual listings, according to a joint statement they released Monday (October 10).

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) also agreed to jointly explore the development of new products and share knowledge around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital assets to unlock opportunities for investors and issuers of both markets. 

They signed the agreement during a visit to the NYSE by a South African delegation including JSE Group chief executive Leila Fourie and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“The agreement that we have signed today with the NYSE will unlock opportunities for investors and issuers of both bourses,” said Fourie. “This is the beginning of a new chapter and I am excited about the opportunities we will explore together as we find synergies to grow both our markets. For the JSE, as the largest stock exchange on the African continent with unparalleled market depth and liquidity, we aim to create world-class solutions for both local and international investors.”

About 600 American companies are operational in South Africa while a number of South African firms such as miner, Sibanye-Stillwater and chemicals producer, Sasol are listed in New York.

The JSE is Africa’s biggest and oldest, having been operating for 130 years. It is among the world’s top 20 by market capitalisation.

Lynn Martin, NYSE president commented: “Exploring the dual listings of companies on our two exchanges stands to increase opportunities for investors on both continents, underscoring the value public companies and our capital markets generate in the global economy.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children

ING: Back to the 80s? What soaring inflation, US rate hikes and a stronger dollar mean for EM sovereign debt

EM debt crisis around the corner

News

Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children

Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack

Ukraine was assessing the damage from Russia’s country-wide missile attack that hit a dozen cities on the morning of October 10, targeting both power stations and residential spaces. Rockets rained down on Ukraine as residents began to wake up.

Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters

Claims circulate in Tehran, meanwhile, that some bazaar merchants, usually loyal to the government, have joined the protests.

Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace

Missiles fired towards Ukraine from Black Sea warships appear to have been aimed at testing Moldova’s reaction and increasing tensions among the local population.

Bosnian Putin ally’s political future in doubt as vote recount ordered

Mass protests followed Milorad Dodik’s victory in the presidential election in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, where the opposition claimed electoral fraud.

Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children
13 minutes ago
Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack
31 minutes ago
Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
13 hours ago
Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace
15 hours ago
Bosnian Putin ally’s political future in doubt as vote recount ordered
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    5 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    7 days ago
  5. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    21 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    28 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    12 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss