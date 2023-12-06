North Macedonia seeks extradition of far-right politician in double murder case

North Macedonia seeks extradition of far-right politician in double murder case
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski announces the arrest of murder suspect Ljupco Palevski-Palco in Turkey. Skopje is seeking his extradition. / North Macedonia interior ministry
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje December 6, 2023

North Macedonia's justice ministry said on December 6 that it will quickly finalise the extradition request for Ljupco Palevski-Palco, the prime suspect in the brutal murders of a 14-year-old girl and a 74-year-old man that shocked the nation. 

The motives for the killings are unclear, but Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski told a recent press conference that all the suspects are members of the extreme and pro-Russia party Desna (Right). He stressed the need to deregister the party, considering it a potential source of destabilisation.

The victims, Vanja Gjorchevska from Skopje and retired barber Panche Zhezhovski from Veles, were kidnapped and brutally murdered last month. Palevski, a former businessman and a leader of Desna, is now under arrest in Turkey.

The investigation unveiled a harrowing sequence of events: Vanja's abduction occurred at the entrance of a Skopje building on November 27, early in the morning as she left for school. She was then transported in the boot of a Citroen vehicle that belonged to the second victim. The subsequent killing took place outside Skopje, after which the vehicle was burned.

On December 3, the authorities discovered the bodies of both victims at different locations, before arresting five suspects.

Among those detained is the father of the young girl, due to concerns that he might have collaborated with the perpetrators in the kidnapping, potentially revealing crucial information about his daughter's location. The link between the two murders remains unclear at this point in the investigation.

Initially, authorities stated that kidnappers sought to extort money from the girl's mother. However, this attempt at extortion did not materialise, as the girl was killed several hours after being abducted. Police said the kidnappers could have panicked.

The Ministry of Justice has now initiated the extradition procedure, collecting essential information and documentation to secure Palevski's return to North Macedonia.

"We would like to inform you that the Ministry of Justice has formally requested the relevant Turkish authorities to detain Ljupco Palevski pending extradition proceedings. We anticipate swift action from the Republic of Turkey in response to our request," the ministry said

Spasovski revealed at a news conference late on December 5 that Palevski initially fled to Serbia on November 30, then crossed into Turkey via Bulgaria. His escape involved multiple vehicles, including a Skoda Superb and a Land Rover.

North Macedonia awaits his return to face charges related to the kidnapping and murder of the two victims.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

International banking groups mull expansion in CEE region

COP28: North Macedonia launches just energy transition platform to mobilise €3bn

Experts argue EU’s New Growth Plan is too small to make a difference

News

Slovakia’s new government approves dismantling of Special Prosecutor Office

European Commission warns cabinet to wait before going ahead with controversial changes in the legal system.

International banking groups mull expansion in CEE region

Half of the cross-border banking groups active in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe say they want to “selectively expand” in the region, shows the latest EIB survey.

Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season

Backed by the regime, new club signed most of their rivals’ best players and won all of their matches in march to title helped along by some most fortunate refereeing.

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began

Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on December 3, setting a record as the heaviest in the city's 145-year history of weather observations.

Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum

An appeal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been due to make to the US congress for more money via video link on December 5 was cancelled at the last minute as the Speaker of the House issued an ultimatum to US President Joe Biden

Slovakia’s new government approves dismantling of Special Prosecutor Office
17 hours ago
International banking groups mull expansion in CEE region
1 day ago
Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season
1 day ago
Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began
1 day ago
Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    6 days ago
  2. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    4 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    11 days ago
  5. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    2 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    11 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    9 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304491) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss