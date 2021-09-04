North Macedonia’s jobless rate falls to 15.9% in 2Q21

North Macedonia's unemployment rate fell to 15.9% in the second quarter of 2021 from 16.7% in the same period a year earlier, the statistics office's labour force survey indicated on September 3.

The jobless rate has been constantly falling in the last few years, but the pace slowed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A slight growth of the jobless rate was recorded in the second and the third quarter of last year. The country has one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe.

From the previous quarter, the jobless rate ticked down by 0.1 pp, after edging down by the same margin in the previous quarter.

The labour force in North Macedonia numbered 945,412 people, of whom 795,271 were employed, while 150,141 were unemployed in the second quarter, according to the latest statistical office data.

Thus the activity rate in the period under review was 56.2%, and the employment rate was 47.3%.

North Macedonia's finance ministry projected that the jobless rate will gradually decline from 15.8% in 2021 to 8.6% in 2026.