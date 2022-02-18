Moscow court gives green light to seizure of car dealers’ property

Moscow court gives green light to seizure of car dealers’ property
Sergei Petrov's dealership is one of the oldest in Russia, but it hit potholes when a criminal case was launched against Petrov and he was forced to sell it, reportedly at a knock-down price.
By bne intellinews February 18, 2022

In the latest instalment of a protracted case against businessman Sergei Petrov, a Moscow court has fully upheld the seizure of property from his car dealership “Rolf”.

The Moscow Region’s Khimkinskiy Town Court ruled that RUB19bn (about $250mn) from the dealership could legally be turned into state property, reports Interfax. A lawyer for the defendant, Anatoliy Kupriyanov, said that there was no legal precedent for such a sentence, and that a new punishment had been invented especially for the case.

Rolf is one of Russia’s oldest car dealerships, set up by taxi driver Sergei Petrov in the 1990s. In an exclusive interview with bne IntelliNews, he explained how successful Rolf had been in the 1990s, when it became the first official Mitsubishi dealer in Russia, and again in the 2000s, when Russia was briefly the biggest car market in Europe.

All that changed when Petrov had criminal charges brought against him and the top management of Rolf in 2019. Accused of illegally taking RUB14bn (about $52mn) abroad, Petrov was forced to sell his dealership to rival KlychAvto for a sum rumoured to be just a third of his initial asking price. He then moved to Austria, and Russia issued a warrant for his arrest.

Petrov has been tried in absentia by the Moscow court, which found that he hadn’t been declaring his true earnings from the business while he was a member of the Duma (Russia’s lower chamber of parliament), where he was a member of systemic opposition party A Just Russia. Petrov denies the claims.

Kupriyanov reportedly said that Petrov plans to appeal against the decision at the Moscow Regional Court, but that the defendant was “amazed” by the decision.

In 2018, the amount of Russian court cases ending in a conviction was reportedly above 99%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Goldman’s Dmitri Sedov moves to tech unicorn inDriver

What now for Belarusian potash?

Russian Foreign Ministry says US is cherry-picking solutions in response to security proposals

News

Goldman’s Dmitri Sedov moves to tech unicorn inDriver

After 15 years with one of Russia's most active investment banks, Sedov will become CFO of a peer-to-peer pricing service scale-up.

Russian Foreign Ministry says US is cherry-picking solutions in response to security proposals

Russia's Foreign Ministry has published a 10-page reply to America's security proposals. In the document, the Ministry denies that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine, and accuses America of not replying to all Russian demands.

Officials puzzled by stark decline in Iran’s exports of ‘red gold’ saffron

National Saffron Council says other regional growers of the prized spice may be making inroads.

Brazilian president and ministers visit Moscow in spite of Ukraine crisis and US opposition, talk defence co-operation

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro finished his visit to Moscow yesterday, the first by a Brazilian president since 2017. The trip was scheduled in December, and went ahead despite the private but active opposition the US State Department.

Bulgarian far-right MEP accused of giving Nazi salute in European Parliament

Fellow MEPs condemn apparent Nazi salute by Angel Dzhambazki in debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.

Goldman’s Dmitri Sedov moves to tech unicorn inDriver
40 minutes ago
Russian Foreign Ministry says US is cherry-picking solutions in response to security proposals
1 hour ago
Officials puzzled by stark decline in Iran’s exports of ‘red gold’ saffron
9 hours ago
Brazilian president and ministers visit Moscow in spite of Ukraine crisis and US opposition, talk defence co-operation
14 hours ago
Bulgarian far-right MEP accused of giving Nazi salute in European Parliament
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    4 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. UPDATED: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border, as Duma votes to recognise breakaway Donbas republics
    2 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    22 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss