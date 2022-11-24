More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years
While Ukraine ranks third worldwide in the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Web3 startups with roots in this country raised nearly $1bn in investments over the past four years / bne IntelliNews
By East West Digital News in Kyiv November 24, 2022

dWhile Ukraine ranks third worldwide in the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Web3 startups with roots in this country raised nearly $1bn in investments over the past four years, East West Digital News reports.

This and other interesting facts and numbers are contained in a report just published by Hypra, a Lisbon-based Web3 fund with a Ukrainian team. 

According to this report: 

More than 80 Ukrainian or Ukrainian-founded Web3 startups were launched over the p&ast four years;

10 Ukrainian funds invest in blockchain projects and crypto (including  TA Ventures, Roosh Ventures, SID Fund, ZBS Capital and Hypra itself);

Some 50 Ukrainian blockchain development companies serve clients worldwide.

Hypra also shares a map of the Ukrainian blockchain ecosystem, and lists the top 15 Web3 companies with Ukrainian roots by valuation.

$25mn in smart money for Web3 startups

Launched in March 2022, Hypra claims to have already raised over $25mn.

The fund’s team aims to help Web3 entrepreneurs “efficiently set up operational processes, create dream teams” and “build massive future businesses.” 

Hypra’s support also may involve “ready-to-work [in-house] blockchain development teams” 

In July 2022, Hypra invested $500,000 in EvaCodes, a blockchain development service company based in Kyiv.

​​

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Is the Kremlin betting on Wildberries to consolidate e-commerce as foreign players exit Russia?

Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech

Tech

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

The Slush 100 programme is a pitching competition for tech startups in their early stages of development but this year's winners of a €1mn prize, UK registered Immigram, were stripped of their award simply because the founders are Russian.

Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech

Acquiring Fortech, one of Romania’s largest independent digital engineering firms, is part of GlobalLogic’s strategy to establish a wider European footprint.

Luxoft opens development centre in Serbia, Yandex to follow

International IT companies that have quit the Russian market setting up in Serbia alongside Russian tech companies.

Asia-to-Europe Digital Silk Way investors to lay ‘internet corridor’ across bottom of Caspian Sea

Fibre-optic lines crucial part of project set to benefit up to 1.8bn people from Frankfurt to Mumbai.

Serbian president’s Chechen outfit sparks Twitter spat between top politicians

European Parliament rapporteur Viola von Cramon in online row with Serbian PM Ana Brnabic after questioning Belgrade’s commitment to EU values.

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians
1 hour ago
Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech
2 days ago
Luxoft opens development centre in Serbia, Yandex to follow
3 days ago
Asia-to-Europe Digital Silk Way investors to lay ‘internet corridor’ across bottom of Caspian Sea
6 days ago
Serbian president’s Chechen outfit sparks Twitter spat between top politicians
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  3. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    3 days ago
  5. Russian propaganda outlet RT launches Serbia service amid hike in tensions with Kosovo
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    22 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    24 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    23 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss