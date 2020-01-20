Montenegro to call tender for international airports concession in early February

Montenegro will call a tender for concession on its two international airports in the first week of February, Transport Minister Osman Nurkovic told reporters on January 20 as quoted by Portalanalitika.me.

In October, the government invited interested companies to file non-binding offers and picked four companies that will be invited to submit binding offers: South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corporation; India's GMR Airports; Luxembourg's Corporacion America Airports; and a consortium of France's Groupe ADP and Turkey's TAV.

According to Nurkovic, the tender should be called within 20 days and the four companies will have 60 days to file their offers. However, he also said that, if requested by the candidates, this deadline might be extended.

According to the initial criteria, the selected winner will have to pay the state €100mn in advance for the concession and pay at least 10% of the airports’ annual revenue to the state during the period of the concession.

The winner will also be obliged to invest at least €80mn in the airports’ modernisation in the first three years and a total of €200mn during the whole period of concession.