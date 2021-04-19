Montenegro’s public debt spikes at 82.48% of GDP in 2020

Montenegro’s public debt spikes at 82.48% of GDP in 2020
Montenegro's biggest creditor is China’s Exim Bank, which lent the country most of the funds for the Smokovac-Matesevo highway (pictured).
By bne IntelliNews April 19, 2021

Montenegro’s public debt stood at €4.33bn at the end of 2020, equalling 82.48% of the projected full-year GDP forecast, finance ministry data showed. At the end of 2019, the public debt was equal to 77.21% of GDP.

Although the government in Podgorica was actively managing public debt, its liabilities remained high in 2020 due to the increased costs related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its economic consequences.

According to Montenegro’s macroeconomic and fiscal policy plan the debt should fall to 71.7% of GDP in 2023.

Montenegro’s foreign debt was €3.84bn. China’s Exim Bank, which has lent the country most of the funds needed for the Smokovac-Matesevo highway, remained the largest creditor at the end of December with the debt totalling €640.54mn. Montenegro has asked the EU for help to repay the debt. 

The debt to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) totalled €183.53mn. The debt to the European Investment Bank stood at €109.66mn.

The country also has Eurobonds worth €1.98bn.

Montenegro’s internal debt stood at €495.56mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Commissioner says EU looking at ways to help Montenegro repay China debt

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%

Data

Romania’s Chimcomplex shares soar by 29% on WSE listing news

Shares in the Romanian chemical group are up 92% since the beginning of this year.

Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March

Analysts expect headline CPI to hover around 3% in 2021, above the central bank’s inflation target of 2.5%.

Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21

Better performance in February and strong growth in civil engineering failed to counter sluggish January.

Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March

Resurgence in Turkey’s coronavirus outbreak looks set to hinder flag carrier’s attempts to stage a recovery.

Russian industrial output back to 1.1% growth in March

Russian industrial output posted 1.1% year-on-year growth in March 2021, according to RosStat statistics agency data, making the first y/y growth in a year.

Romania’s Chimcomplex shares soar by 29% on WSE listing news
5 hours ago
Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March
1 day ago
Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21
2 days ago
Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March
2 days ago
Russian industrial output back to 1.1% growth in March
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    6 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  4. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    1 day ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    6 days ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    21 days ago
  3. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss