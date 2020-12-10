Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond

Montenegro’s new government, which took office on December 7, has placed a €750mn Eurobond on international markets, Portalanalitika.me reported on December 10 quoting Finance Minister Milojko Spajic.

Spajic commented that the country has been “saved from bankruptcy” with the Eurobond issue. Montenegro is already highly indebted with the public debt reaching around 80% of GDP as of end-September.

“We went on November 23 [to meet] the [former] finance minister and his team who were very cooperative and honest. We saw what the situation was and for two days took this decision. Since November 25 we started preparations to issue the bonds,” Portalanalitika.me quoted Spajic as saying.

“Montenegro got today an economic future. Mass layoffs, wage and pension reductions and other scenarios that were envisaged for the new government were avoided in the best way for Montenegro. Money was secured for repayment of unfavourable credits and for investment in our growth and recovery,” Spajic wrote on Twitter.

The Eurobond carries a 2.875% coupon. The demand was almost €3bn, Spajic said. The government, finance ministry and central bank have not yet released further details of the offering.