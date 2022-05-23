Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing

By bne IntelIiNews May 23, 2022

The industrial production volume index in Moldova increased by 3.3% y/y in Q1, the statistics bureau BNS announced. 

Last year, the country’s industry rallied driven by robust domestic demand and leapt up by 12.4% — but this year the growth rate is likely to slow down close to a standstill.

The country’s GDP is expected to inch up marginally (by 0.3%, under the government’s scenario) in 2022 and industry will not diverge too much from that projection.

There are several industries that have performed quite well over the past year: food (+48% y/y in Q1) and beverages (8.7% y/y) production, wood processing (+30% y/y) and furniture production (+19% y/y), as well as the production of construction materials (+15% y/y) and the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products (+24% y/y).

Notably, food production soared by 48% y/y after the robust 8.8% y/y average advance in 2021. The country used to import a large part of its processed food from Ukraine and now it has to find substitutes — from either imports or local production. This came, however, with a sharp increase in the price of food by some 30% y/y as of April.

Among the industries that performed disappointingly this year are electric machinery (-41% y/y in Q1) electronic and optical equipment production (-13% y/y).

