Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission

Missiles rain down on Kyiv as African leaders arrive on peace mission
African leaders visit Bucha
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 16, 2023

Russia rained missiles down on Kyiv hours after African leaders arrived for a peacekeeping mission on June 16.

Explosions were heard across the city as Ukraine’s air-defence lept into action. Six hypersonic Kinzahl missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two drones were shot down. No damage was done to the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. However, several houses in Kyiv Oblast were destroyed and there are reportedly casualties.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal President Macky Sall head the delegation alongside Egypt's prime minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and representatives from Uganda and Republic of Congo (ROC). Ramaphosa confirmed separate peace missions with Ukraine and Russia last month in an attempt to “initiate a peace process” and “confidence buildings measures” between the two countries.

“[The mission] is going well and according to plan,” Ramaphosa said after the attack. They will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17.

The leaders were greeted by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa and the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subkh and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald. They visited Bucha, where the first known massacre of Ukrainian civilians took place during February-March 2022.

“Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted in response to the strikes.

A proposal seen by Reuters on June 15, notes a list of potential peace measures. It includes the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the relief of sanctions targeting Russia.

The African leaders may also propose an “unconditional grain and fertiliser deal”. The continent has been hard hit by the food crisis caused by the invasion, despite efforts from Ukraine and its allies to continue the export of Ukrainian agricultural products under the Black Sea grain initiative.

Additionally, while Russia's food and fertiliser exports are not under sanctions, the restrictions imposed by the West on payments, logistics and insurance have created barriers to shipments. Moscow has threatened to pull out of the grain deal, saying the West failed to fulfil its promises of facilitating the export of Russian agricultural goods to global markets.

President Putin has expressed his willingness to discuss the future of the grain deal with African leaders and highlighted Russia's readiness to supply grain to the world's poorest countries free of charge. Putin said that very little grain currently reaches African countries, despite Russia's previous agreements to extend the deal.

The African countries have remained largely neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow has close ties with the continent. Many Ukrainians have expressed distrust of the delegation, with one Twitter user noting her mother called them “Putin’s negotiators”.

Ukraine recently launched a foreign policy initiative to greatly increase ties with Africa and intends to open a raft of new embassies this year on the continent in an effort to boost trade, find new markets and counter Russia’s influence. Kyiv is also in discussions with several countries including Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal about opening up agricultural hubs to ensure food stability.

Related Content

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

COMMENT: Suspension of Nigeria’s central bank governor Emefiele suggests new policies ahead, but ending fiscal bad habits may prove hard

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

COMMENT: Suspension of Nigeria’s central bank governor Emefiele suggests new policies ahead, but ending fiscal bad habits may prove hard

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

News

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality

In a video posted while an air raid alert was still active in Kyiv on Friday morning, a spokesman for the office of the South African president said he had “arrived here safely”.

Lukashenko threatens to use nukes if attacked

President Alexander Lukashenko said he would have “no hesitation” in using Russian nuclear weapons if Belarus was attacked, as the first missiles begin to arrive in the small republic.

EU’s top court sides with Polish FX borrowers in key case

The CJEU’s ruling could cost Polish banks PLN100bn (€21bn).

Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia

Tehran is opposed to proposal that might restrict its trade flows and influence in the South Caucasus.

Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia

Kosovo was set to be Southeast Europe's fastest-growing economy this year, but the escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo may put investment projects on hold.

South Africa's president leads mission to end Ukraine-Moscow war amid scepticism over his partiality
3 hours ago
Lukashenko threatens to use nukes if attacked
6 hours ago
EU’s top court sides with Polish FX borrowers in key case
8 hours ago
Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia
9 hours ago
Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    21 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss