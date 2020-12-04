Man behind Brussels sex orgy wanted for fraud, Polish media report

David Manzheley, the organiser of last week's sex orgy in Brussels attended by Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer, may be wanted by Polish police for fraud, according to media reports.

He claims to be 29 years old, but the police database shows he is actually 36 and there is a European arrest warrant against him. Contradictions abound in various interviews he gave, but the fact that Szajer attended his private party is not questioned.

Belgian authorities have identified the organiser of the infamous homosexual sex party as a Polish man being sought after fleeing a fraud conviction in his home country, Gazeta Wyborcza reported on December 3. Later other news sites, such as Onet, owned by Axel Springer, and Ringier confirmed these reports.

As it turns out Manzehley is not a 29-year-old law student as he claims to be, and he is wanted by police in his hometown, Wadowice. The newspaper spoke with members of the man’s family, who confirmed his identity and said the last time they saw him was 15 years ago.

Manzheley was sentenced to 14 months in prison in 2008, but he never served the sentence. He has been in hiding since 2009, local police say, adding that in 2013, a European Arrest Warrant was issued against him.

Gazeta Wyborcza wrote that Manzheley has presented himself as a law graduate from the University of Tel Aviv, but he did not even graduate from high school. He always had problems, said a former female acquaintance.

Manzheley was reached by Hungarian media. When asked about the police warrant against him, he said that the Polish government was trying to discredit him with a ‘fake warrant’ because one of his guests was a high-ranking right-wing official of Poland’s Ministry of Justice.

He told Belgian media that he had not known Hungarian MEP Szajer prior to Friday's event. The 59-year conservative politician was not invited to the party but came with friends, he claimed. In another interview, Manzeheley said that Szajer was planning to host a party of his own on December 12.

Other diplomats were present at Friday's event. The Estonian government confirmed that one of their diplomats also took part. The unnamed diplomat is charged with the violation of lockdown rules. Belgium's pandemic rules prohibit gatherings of more than four people.

Szajer, the most prominent Fidesz politician in the European Parliament since 2004, was caught by police on Friday, as he tried to flee the site of the sex orgy from the central Brussels flat after a police bust. According to police reports a bystander spotted him climbing down the drainpipe from the first floor. Szajer was bleeding when police stopped him and may have suffered concussion from jumping from above.

The Hungarian MEP informed police about his status, claiming his diplomatic immunity. As he had no documents with him, police drove him home to identify himself. Officers also found drugs at the party and in Szajer’s backpack. The Hungarian politician said he had not consumed drugs and that ecstasy pills in his pack did not belong to him. No reports have emerged on any charges pressed against him on that matter.

Szajer announced his resignation from the European Parliament on Sunday. The decision caught everyone by surprise as news of the party had not yet emerged.

The MEP said that the daily political struggle had been an increasing mental strain on him for some time, noting his 30-year career in Hungarian politics.

The bombshell story exploded on Tuesday after Belgian press first reported the police bust of the all-male orgy. First reports spoke of an MP, who had resigned from his post, and later Szajer's name was revealed. The story came as a shock to the ruling party as it marked the third large-scale scandal within a year.

Viktor Orban and other officials said that they will not forget or disavow Szajer's 30 years of work, but his action is “unacceptable and indefensible for our political community”.

The scandal is exceptionally sensitive for Hungary's right-wing conservative ruling party which cast itself as a defender of conservative Christian values and has used anti-gay rhetoric. Szajer was responsible for rewriting Hungary's constitution in 2011, which defined marriage as a union between a man and the family as the basis of the nation’s survival.

A proposal to amend the constitution, the ninth so far, could effectively block adoptions by same-sex couples and require ministerial permission for single people.